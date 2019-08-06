Atkinson's hat-trick edges young Reggae Girlz ahead of Martinique

Jamaica's young Reggae Girlz kicked off the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Under-14 Girls Challenge Series on a positive note, clipping Martinique 3-2 in a keen contest at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence yesterday.

Natoya Atkinson found all three for Jamaica in the 35th, 45th and 70th minutes, while Lauryane Petit Frere (35th+3) and captain Kanelle Thomas (63rd) got the goals for Martinique.

The Jamaicans and Domincans, who earlier defeated Bermuda 5-1, are joint leaders of the group on three points each.

After taking their time to get going in the 70-minute affair, the young Reggae Girlz eventually broke the deadlock when Atkinson finished a close-range effort from a cross.

However, Martinique were back on level terms soon after through Petit Frere, who headed home when the ball stood up nicely for her to head home after a free-kick from Thomas.

The Jamaicans once again stuck the nose in front on the resumption after Atkinson sidewinded her way through defenders and slotted past custodian Lea Pulvar.

But again they surrendered the lead after substitute Gabrielle McKoy unnecessarily brought down Maelys Bertholo in the area. Thomas stepped up and calmly converted to keep her team in the game.

It took another moment of brilliance from Atkinson to secure all three points for Jamaica as she timed her run to perfection to head past the advancing Pulvar on the stroke of full time.

Jamaica's Head Coach Dexter Gilmore welcomed the victory.

“It's always good to get the monkey off your backs; we struggled a bit in the game today because it was not our usual style of play. We are usually fluid, but like I said we struggled today, so it's good to get that monkey off our backs,” Gilmore told journalists in a post-game interview.

“These girls have never been in this situation before, they have never played at this level, they have never played at a stage where it is important, so going forward we want to improve as we go through the tournament,” he added.

Teams: Jamaica — Chelsea Williams (Dreanna Thaw 40th), Shakira Richards (Doneisha Davis 60th), Lillian Clarke (Akayla Walters 36th), Kiona Tuloach, Janiel Mignott (Gabrielle McKoy 60th), Tashoy Dennis, Tiny Seaton, Dannique Wilson (Zory Thomas 49th), Natoya Atkinson, Gabrielle Bryan (Tyesha Nelson 49th), Akelia Johnson (Cardelia Nesbeth 36th)

Subs not used: None

Booked: Thaw (66th)

Martinique — Lea Pulvar, Clio Guylhiana, Shaina Raquil (Ashley Pollux 58th), Emeline Jerema, Oceane Robar, Clarissa Page, Maelyss Toulocanon, Kanelle Thomas, Maelys Bertholo (Saina Jean Joseph 64th), Lauryane Petit Frere, Chloe Remerand (Phoebe Beaudry 58th)

Subs not used: Naya Peria, Djamina Louis, Doriane Privat

Booked: Robar (34th)

Referee: Ronide Henrius (Haiti)

Assistant Referees: Tyra Wilkinson (St Kitts/Nevis); Jaselle Louison (Barbados)

Fourth Official: Shandor Wilkinson (St Kitts/Nevis)

Match Commissary: Egbert Randolf-Lacle (Aruba)