Atkinson takes positive from ISL series, withholds prediction on Olympic medal prospects

At 31 years old, Alia Atkinson has virtually achieved all there is in a remarkable swimming career, with the only accolade missing from her decorated cabinet being an Olympic medal.

Having gradually come to grips with not achieving that feat in her four appearances from 2004 to 2016, Atkinson, is withholding any prediction about her medal prospects for the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year, especially as she gets on in age in a sport where women are often crowned world champions before they are old enough to be crowned prom queens.

Still, one cannot help but remain cautiously optimistic that if the swimming gods continue to smile upon her as they did during the recently concluded International Swimming League (ISL) season, then her fifth-consecutive showing at the global multi-sport event could very well be the charm.

Atkinson, who will celebrate her 32nd birthday on Friday, has already pushed past the age when most swimmers contemplate throwing in the towel, so if she does go on to secure the elusive medal it would be icing on the cake.

“I will be 32 soon, and for the most part, I think I have done everything in my capacity, so I don't think there is anything I can do differently where an Olympic medal is concerned.

“But for now, I'm on a bit of a break, so I am 'rehabbing' and just getting the body back together before going back into training for Olympics. So when that time comes, I will be prepped and I will be aiming to do the best that I can and everything that I can to be in the best spot that I can for Olympics,” Atkinson told the Jamaica Observer in a recent interview.

Though she has proven over the past few years that she is getting better with age, her many contenders are also doing the same, with 15-year-old Italian Benedetta Pilato and 23-year-old American Lilly King, among those taking aim at her in the 50m and 100m breaststroke world records of 28.56 and 1:02.36, respectively.

In fact, it made for some intriguing competition at the second edition of ISL recently, as Atkinson was pushed to an impressive 1:02.66 in 100m breaststroke semi-final action, but King later responded with an even more dazzling 1:02.50 on the final day of the six-week series in Budapest, Hungary.

While the two traded blows, Pilato and another American Molly Hannis and others, snapped at their heels in both the 50m and 100m breaststroke.

Along with her then world leading 1:02.66, Atkinson also clocked a new national 100m butterfly record of 57.13 and numerous sub-30 clocking in the 50m breaststroke during the meet.

Despite missing seven months of action due to the COVID-19 pandemic which crippled the sporting world, Atkinson pointed out that the times which were complemented by her string of consistent performances as part of London Roar's 4X100m medley relay team, were pointing in the right direction.

“I believe the times were where they needed to be and they were faster than ISL season one, which is exciting. Each race I was pretty much at my best, I know there are situations where I wanted to go faster but when I looked back at it there wasn't any room to go faster. I think each race I gave the best that I could and each moment was satisfactory,” the Jamaican darling of the pool stated.

“So for now, I am pretty happy that I was consistent throughout the six weeks and was able to dip down to .3 off my world record, which again is exciting and going into next year maybe I could continue to get a little bit faster and be more consistent in the 1:02s,” she added.

For Atkinson, motivation comes from within and proving to herself that what she does in training, she can actually deliver even better in competition and so the ISL which was hosted in a biosecure bubble on Margaret Island on the Danube River, was welcomed by not only her, but also by over 300 of the world's best swimmers from over 50 countries.

The ISL was contested by 10 international teams from Erope in Italy-based Aqua Centurions, France-based Energy Standard, Hungary-based Iron, England-based London Roar); North America teams Cali Condors, DC Trident, LA Current, NY Breakers and Toronto Titans, and Tokyo Frog Kings of Asia..

San Francisco-based Cali Condors won the series ahead of last year's champions Energy Standard with Atkinson's London Roar taking third ahead of LA Current.

Atkinson believes the meet was critical to allow her and other swimmers preparing for their appearance at the global multi-sport event, to gauge their readiness for the Games, which were pushed back to next year.

“I think this season of ISL was very influential to swimmers all over the world, but especially to swimmers that are getting ready for the Olympics. I think with this year being a rollercoaster year, a lot of people were getting a bit depressed and mentally fatigued and this gave them the boost that they needed to continue pushing forward and keep those positive reinforcements going into Olympics for 2021,” the four-time Olympian noted.