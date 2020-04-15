Atlanta Georgia Relays cancelled

The six-year-old Atlanta Georgia Relays joins the list of USA-based track and field events featuring Jamaican high schools and athletes that has been cancelled in the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it was announced last weekend.

The event, that was set for May 23-24 at McEachern High School track in Powder Springs, a suburb of Atlanta, had seen Jamaican high schools such as Wolmer's High School for Girls, St Jago High School, and Calabar High School take part, was called off in what the organisers said was a “difficult decision”.

The Atlanta Georgia Relays joins the Penn Relays in Philadelphia which were called off a month ago.

A release from the organisers said, “It is with a heavy heart and tremendous sadness that we announce the cancellation of the 6th staging of the Annual Atlanta Georgia Relays... We are also saddened that, due to scheduling conflicts, postponement is not an option. We will now shift our focus to 2021 and promise it will be the best one yet.”

A team from the organising committee was in Jamaica earlier this year drumming up support for the two-day meet.

The decision, the organisers said, “was taken against the spread of the coronavirus and the resultant increase in cases across the country with many states being affected. We would not be able to host the event [late May] without putting the lives of our athletes and fans at risk. When we issued our first advisory in March we were hopeful (even then) of the slightest possibility of staging the relays. We carefully considered what that means for our athletes, whose general health and well-being are of paramount concern to us. Many of our athletes and supporters held out hope with us. Many pleaded with us to make the event a reality to give the athletes a final shot for the season. And we wanted to. It is now apparent, however, that it won't be possible. We also have to adhere to state and Federal guidelines which have been implemented to protect the general public.”

— Paul Reid