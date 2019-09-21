Atlantic Industrial Electric Supply to sponsor National TT Premier Leagues

TABLE Tennis Jamaica (TTJ) has received a sponsorship of $150,000 from Atlantic Industrial Electric Supply Company Limited towards staging its 2019 National Men's and Women's Premier League clubs competitions.

The National Premier League Club Table Tennis competitions are scheduled to begin next Saturday at several venues, beginning at 3:00 pm.

The announcement was disclosed by Godfrey Lothian, president of TTJ at a press conference at Atlantic Industrial Electric Supply Limited on Wednesday.

Peter Moo Young, managing director of Atlantic Industrial Electric Supply Limited, handed over his company's symbolic sponsorship cheque at his office.

Moo Young, who is a former national representative, said he is very proud to be the sponsor of the association's National Premier League competitions, and will be looking out for some competitive and exciting matches.

“I feel that this competition will allow the public to see some of our national players in action, and it also provides for the development of players,” he said.

He gave the league his blessings and said that it was long in coming, and that his company will be represented in the league.

“I will be having a team playing in the leagues, the Atlantic Sharks,” Moo Young stated.

Meanwhile, TTJ's President Godfrey Lothian thanked Moo Young and his company for their sponsorship of the men's and women's leagues, even as he admitted that sponsors are not easy to get.

Lothian added that both leagues are to be played on Saturdays so that they can attract more spectators.

He also stated that 12 additional clubs have been added for this year's second staging of the premier leagues.

“Last year's inaugural staging we had only four participating clubs, but this year some 16 clubs will be competing, which is an addition of 12 clubs,” Lothian said.

National Coach Dale Parham said the leagues will be run on a home and away format with the best of five matches, four singles and one doubles.

Portland are the defending men's club champions, while the women are playing in the league for the first time.

He said each club should consist of three players, with the team scoring three wins the winner of that match. The men's will play in three groups, with the top-two teams advancing to the semi-final round, while the women will be in two groups, with the top-two teams also advancing to the semi-finals.

Prize money will also be given to the top-three places in both competition.

The winner of the men's league will receive $70,000 along with champion trophy and medals, while second place will receive $30,00, and third place, $15,000, while the for the women's, the winning club collects $30,000, second gets $15,00, and third get $5,000.

Portland Reggae Land Club, Skills Unlimited Table Tennis Academy, Atlantic Sharks, Mico University College, Caribbean Palms, Southborough, Kingston and St Andrew Cricket Club, Pembroke Hall, University of Technology (UTech), and Park Spinners Table Tennis Club are the competing clubs from Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine, and Portland.

The Western Conference will have its own men's and women's leagues with the top two advancing to the semi-finals. The clubs already entered are York Castle, Westwood, Belnavis/Mowatt, with each having two teams — A and B.

Meanwhile, national senior men's singles champion Simon Tomlinson thanked Moo Young for sponsoring the leagues, especially for the players' development.

“It is also a welcome opportunity for local players to keep very active playing in the competitions that should make them well-prepared for future international tournaments,” Tomlinson said.