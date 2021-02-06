Australian Open men's champions

Melbourne, Australia (AFP) — This century's men's singles champions at the Australian Open, which is due to start in Melbourne on February 8 after being delayed three weeks by novel coronavirus restrictions: 2020 — Novak Djokovic (SRB) 2019 — Novak Djokovic (SRB) 2018 — Roger Federer (SUI) 2017 — Roger Federer (SUI) 2016 — Novak Djokovic (SRB) 2015 — Novak Djokovic (SRB) 2014 — Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2013 — Novak Djokovic (SRB) 2012 — Novak Djokovic (SRB) 2011 — Novak Djokovic (SRB) 2010 — Roger Federer (SUI) 2009 — Rafael Nadal (ESP) 2008 — Novak Djokovic (SRB) 2007 — Roger Federer (SUI) 2006 — Roger Federer (SUI) 2005 — Marat Safin (RUS) 2004 — Roger Federer (SUI) 2003 — Andre Agassi (USA) 2002 — Thomas Johansson (SWE) 2001 — Andre Agassi (USA) 2000 — Andre Agassi (USA)

