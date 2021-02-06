Australian Open women's champions

Melbourne, Australia (AFP) — This century's women's singles champions at the Australian Open, which is due to start in Melbourne on February 8 after being delayed three weeks by novel coronavirus restrictions: 2020 — Sofia Kenin (USA) 2019 — Naomi Osaka (JPN) 2018 — Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 2017 — Serena Williams (USA) 2016 — Angelique Kerber (GER) 2015 — Serena Williams (USA) 2014 — Li Na (CHN) 2013 — Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 2012 — Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 2011 — Kim Clijsters (BEL) 2010 — Serena Williams (USA) 2009 — Serena Williams (USA) 2008 — Maria Sharapova (RUS) 2007 — Serena Williams (USA) 2006 — Amelie Mauresmo (FRA) 2005 — Serena Williams (USA) 2004 — Justine Henin (BEL) 2003 — Serena Williams (USA) 2002 — Jennifer Capriati (USA) 2001 — Jennifer Capriati (USA) 2000 — Lindsay Davenport (USA)

