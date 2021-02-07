Awesome Treasure tipped for main event at Caymanas Park

With no trophy races on offer for today's nine-race programme, a four-year-old and upward Restricted Allowance event should attract most attention at Caymanas Park today.

A small but competitive field of eight runners are down to contest the 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m) event, which has a purse of $680,000 up for grabs.

Post time is 12:30 pm.

Of eight starters, Gary Subratie's American-bred Awesome Treasure seems the best of the lot and is expected to perform as such to get on the business end of proceedings.

Though facing colts and geldings, this stout-hearted four-year-old filly, who was fairly consistent throughout last season, despite winning only one race, will relish the milder pace of this contest and could put these away with the minimum of fuss.

Awesome Treasure was no match for Excessive Force on last when travelling over 7 ½ furlongs on January 23, finishing second by over seven lengths, so with nothing as hot as Excessive Force around, she is favoured to get up in time to register her second career win and first of the year. Dane Nelson has retained the ride for this assignment.

Subratie's other trainee Big Big Daddy has been in superb form since the start of the year, winning his last two races in impressive fashion, after placing second in his seasonal bow over today's distance on New Year's Day.

The fact that Big Big Daddy is hunting the hat-trick makes him as dangerous as any, especially with his well-being and versatility now exposed with Subratie having found the key to have him run on the headlines or off the pace when required. Dane Dawkins has retained the ride to bid for a third-consecutive win.

Like Big Big Daddy, the Ryan Darby-conditioned Cold Pursuit comes into this race on the backend of two consecutive wins and his connections will be confident that he can make it three in a row.

Cold Pursuit's form is testament that he has rekindled his competitive spirit since being under Darby's care, with his two victories coming at five furlongs round (1,000m) and five and a half furlongs (1,100m), distances which were initially thought short of his best.

Though the competition is slightly enhanced here, Cold Pursuit, to be ridden by Linton Steadman, will welcome the extension in journey and should again close well for a piece of the action.

Fitzroy Glispie's Money Monster was beaten far when fourth place behind Excessive Force and Awesome Treasure over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) on January 23 and possesses enough ability to step up a place or two here.

Money Monster faces Awesome Treasure again here, but has been working well since his last outing and should put in another good performance with apprentice Youville Pinnock in the saddle.

Generational, conditioned by Anthony Nunes, finished third behind finished Big Big Daddy last Sunday going six furlongs (1,200m) and prior to that found Cold Pursuit too hot to handle on January 9.

Generational faces a strong field here, including his conquerors, and as such, can only hope for a minor placing.

Despite the presence of Dick Cardenas in the saddle, Tensang Chung's American Chinamax will be hard-pressed here, so too will Gary Crawford's Speechless and the Alford Brown-trained City Counsel, who will be outdone by the distance.

Ones to Watch

Race 1) Mansur Musur/Stacyslady/Galway Bay/It's All I

Race 2) Vampire Rejection/Sea Cruise/Tea Time/Time For

A Kola

Race 3) A Seh Soup/Lord Ashton/Lala Diva/Anaso

Race 4) Cup Cake/Sniper Man/Commissioner/Born

Diplomat

Race 5) Strikinglygorgeous/Breaking Storm/Luminous

Power/Big Paul

Race 6) Attorney General/Elitist/Step In Faith/Suasion

Race 7) Union Four/Papa Albert/Ridewiththemob/

Reassurance

Race 8) Awesome Treasure/Generational/Cold Pursuit/

Big Big Daddy

Race 9) Heavenly Glitter/Jahsendblessings/Magical

Mood/Let's Get It On/Katalina