Back at it!

The recent opening of its new and more spacious headquarters, coupled with the gradual lifting of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions by the Government, paved the way for the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO) to yesterday resume scheduled testing, after it was forced to halt the regulatory measure due to the pandemic.

According to JADCO Chairman Alexander Williams, the new and improved headquarters, situated at 1 Ballater Avenue, Kingston 10, will enable the commission to continue to build capacity and strengthen operations as it strives to provide world-class service to all stakeholders.

As such, JADCO, which was established in 2008 to execute the national anti-doping programme in accordance with an international standard established by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), resumed testing under COVID-19 guidelines issued by the world body.

“We were continuously in dialogue with the World Anti-Doping Agency as to what we should or shouldn't do because JADCO can't do anything without WADA's approval.

“So a complete set of guidelines [was] put in place. We have our personal protective equipment, hand sanitisers and social distancing where appropriate, and athletes will be informed prior to and during the actual testing,” Williams shared.

“All stakeholders will be required to familiarise themselves with the changes as we work towards our vision to become the premier world-class anti-doping organisation,” he added.

Williams explained that though testing was placed on hold due to the global health crisis, JADCO had been continuing its fight against doping in sport by reaching out to and encouraging athletes during the lockdown.

“Despite the challenges faced, the commission strictly followed the advice of our local health authority to ensure proper protection of our athletes and doping control personnel in an effort to protect the integrity of our doping control programme,” Williams said, in reference to the reason for the suspension.

He continued: “We also continued to encourage our athletes, especially members of our registered testing pool, to ensure that they fulfil their responsibility for filing and ensuring they update their whereabouts information on the anti-doping administration and management system.

“Regardless of the fact that testing was suspended for the period and face-to-face initiatives were postponed or cancelled, JADCO continued to provide athletes and their support personnel with assistance.

“Athletes in the registered pool and their delegates were provided with whereabouts education sessions through Skype, e-mail and by telephone. We also continued to utilise our websites and other media to inform our stakeholders.”

Williams, while indicating that their new home is a significant milestone that will forever be etched in the history of JADCO, pointed out that the commission has more to do and further to go, as it remains committed to its mandate.

He noted that it took dedication and hard work to arrive at the point of such great accomplishment and paid tribute to those who contributed to the completion of the project.

The 6,299 square-foot facility acquired in May last year is said to be three times the size of the previous South Odeon Avenue base. It also boasts a disabled-friendly environment.

“What was once a dream for the commission has now been transformed into a reality and we are truly grateful for this moment. This new facility will enable us to increase our capacity and is indicative to our commitment to growth and our dedication to all our stakeholders.

“So we encourage you all to continue to partner with us as we remain committed to the fight against doping in sport,” Williams said.