Bad weather halts more Manning Cup games

The threat of lightning strikes caused the postponement of two Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/ Digicel Manning Cup games yesterday.

The game between Calabar High and visitors St George's College at Red Hills Road in St Andrew was blown off at half-time with the score at 0-0 before heavy rain had patrons scampering for cover.

While at the other end of the corporate area — at Breezy Castle on Kingston's waterfront — defending champions Kingston College (KC) were leading Dunoon Park Technical 2-0 shortly after half time.

On Monday, lightning flashes during the top-of-the-table Group E clash between Wolmer's Boys' and Jamaica College at Stadium East field led to players being rushed to the hospital.

Ian Forbes, team manager of Jamaica College, told the Jamaica Observer that the two affected players were responding well. He said Nickache Murray was discharged after 6:00 pm yesterday, while his teammate Terrence Francis remained at the University Hospital of the West Indies.

“Based on what has transpired so far, today [yesterday] there seems to be good improvement for both. Things are trending in the right direction based on the feedback and the reports,” said Forbes.

According to Forbes, the players, who complained of pain and of being disoriented, were tested thoroughly.

With the occasional bolt of lightning piercing the dark skies yesterday, Albert Corcho, principal of Calabar High, in conjunction with referee Odette Hamilton, halted the encounter against St George's.

“I think it was the right move; we learned from what happened yesterday [Monday]. The match can be played at any other time and I spoke to the ref and also, as an ISSA representative, I had taken the decision and as a principal, I had to look at the safety of all the boys,” said Corcho.

“I would sanction it that we play the next half at another time which is more conducive. The safety of our boys must be the number one thing,” he added.

Last season's beaten finalists St George's College were hunting their third consecutive win following 2-0 and 5-1 triumphs over Eltham High and Ardenne High, while Calabar were coming off a 1-1 draw with Eltham. Calabar's game against Norman Manley was not played due to rain.

It was an intense battle between the teams with the lesser fancied Calabar matching one of the favourites in every department. The stage was set for an epic second half before the game was called off.