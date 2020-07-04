Baltusrol, Father Patrick tipped for six-and-half-furlong romp

After finishing second to stable companion Universal Boss, Baltusrol should have no problems in putting away rivals in a Restricted Allowance event going six-and-a-half furlongs (1,300m) at Caymanas Park today.

Baltusrol finished 6 ¼ lengths behind Universal Boss over today's distance on March 21, 2020. The four-year-old bay gelding was seen pumping the headline before Universal Boss stole the show at the furlong and half (300m). With that run, and the fact that former, three-time champion jockey Dane Nelson remains in the saddle, Baltusrol is going to take a lot of beating here.

The Anthony Nunes trainee visited the winners' enclosure two races back, beating Casual Drink and Father Patrick by a length and a quarter going five furlongs (1,000m) round in a smooth one-minute flat, under Nelson.

Baltusrol faces Father Patrick here once more and also the latter seems to be back to form. Still, Baltusrolshould be able to put him away comfortably once more.

Father Patrick finished four lengths behind stable companion Mahogany over five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m) at the races last week. Mahogany won in a time of 1:06.0 and Father Patrickcame home in 1:06.4 and based on that run, he should have a look in here.

Other notable runners are Duke, trained by Gary Subrstaie, and the Spencer Chung-trained Truly Amazing.

Duke was a winner on last over five furlongs (1,000m) straight, beating Action Run and Enuffisenuffby four-and-a-half lengths in a time of 1:00.1 minutes. The grey colt should relish this extended distance and could make a race of this.

Truly Amazing had his three-race winning streak halted by Trevor's Choice over five furlongs round on January 25. Now stretched out for the first time, Truly Amazing, who should surely be on the front end, is going to cause anxious moments for many.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) Dash Board/El Cliente/Also Correct

Race 2) Formal Gladiator/Outrageous Taj/Storm Born

Race 3) DenDEn/Sweet Toppins/Elitist

Race 4) Alhamdulillah/Bloodsweatandtears/Sir Arjun Babu

Race 5) Fabulosity/Scoobert/Case Closed

Race 6) Alexa's Star/Breaking Storm/Estalita

Race 7) Mr Universe/Sir JhunJhun Wala/Sergeant Reckless

Race 8) Nyoka Classic/Herecomestheboss/Fearless Treblav

Race 9) Cold Pursuit/Sensational Satin/Redford

Race 10) Baltusrol/Father Patrick/Duke

Race 11) Cartel/Awesome Aviator/Twilight Dreams