Bangladesh appoint Gibson as new pace bowling coach
Dhaka , Bangladesh (AFP) — Bangladesh have appointed Ottis Gibson as their new pace bowling coach, replacing South African Charl Langeveldt who resigned in December.
The 50-year-old former West Indies fast bowler signed a two-year agreement, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said in a statement late Tuesday.
Gibson, who has enjoyed two successful stints as bowling coach with England and has served as head coach of the West Indies and South Africa, will join the squad for the Pakistan tour which begins in Lahore on Friday.
“He brings in tremendous experience and has coached or played all over the world. He has also had the opportunity to observe Bangladesh cricket from close,” BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury said.
“I am sure he will be a very valuable addition to the Bangladesh team's coaching group.”
Gibson has also worked with Bangladesh Premier League side Cumilla Warriors.
Bangladesh were due to depart yesterday evening for a three-match Twenty20 series in Lahore from January 24-27.
They will return to Pakistan in February for the first of two Tests. The second will be in April, and two days before that they will play a One-Day International.
Several coaching staff, including spin bowling Coach Daniel Vettori, batting Coach Neil McKenzie and fielding Coach Ryan Cook have refused to tour Pakistan along with senior cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim on safety grounds.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy