Bangladesh, West Indies share opening day honours
CHITTGONG, Bangladesh (AFP) — Opener Shadman Islam struck a patient half-century and left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican claimed three wickets for 48 as Bangladesh and the West Indies shared the honours on the opening day of the first Test in Chittagong, yesterday.
The hosts ended the day on 242-5, with Shadman leading the way with 59 off 154 balls — and several others chipping in with useful knocks.
Mushfiqur Rahim (38), Mominul Haque (26) and Najmul Hossain (25) all got modest starts after Bangladesh opted to bat first, but they could not march on.
Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das were unbeaten on 39 and 34, respectively, at the close.
The visiting bowlers managed to strike whenever a partnership started to flourish, keeping Bangladesh in check.
Kemar Roach made the first breakthrough when he bowled opener Tamim Iqbal with an in-swinger that hit the top of the left-hander's middle stump.
Although Tamim fell for just nine runs, his tally in Test cricket went to 4,414 runs, giving him the record of Bangladesh's leading run-scorer — for while at least.
Shadman and Najmul then steadied the innings with a 43-run stand before the latter was run out.
Warrican claimed the first of his three wickets beautifully, setting a trap for Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque, who obliged by lofting a catch to John Campbell at midwicket.
It ended Mominul's promising 53-run third-wicket stand with Shadman, who followed his captain off the field shortly after, having been trapped leg before by Warrican.
Shadman — who hit six fours — could have survived if he had reviewed the decision of the on-field umpire, as a replay showed the ball was going down leg.
Mushfiqur then reclaimed his record as the country's leading run-getter and rebuilt Bangladesh's innings with a 59-run stand with Shakib.
Their partnership came to an end when Mushfiqur poked a delivery from Warrican to Rahkeem Cornwall at slip.
The West Indies handed Test debuts to Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers and Shayne Moseley.
Scoreboard
Bangladesh first innings
Shadman Islam lbw b Warrican 59
Tamim Iqbal b Roach 9
Najmul Hossain run out 25
Mominul Haque c Campbell b 26
Mushfiqur Rahim c Cornwall b Warrican 38
Shakib Al Hasan not out 39
Liton Das not out 34
Extras (b2, lb2, w5, nb3) 12
Total (five wickets; 90 overs) 242
To bat: Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul
Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
Fall of wickets: 1-23 (Tamim), 2-66 (Najmul),
3-119 (Mominul), 4-134 (Shadman), 5-193
(Mushfiqur)
Bowling (till date): Roach 16-5-44-1, Gabriel
17-3-51-0 (w5), Cornwall 22-1-56-0,
Mayers 7-2-16-0, Warrican 24-5-58-3 (nb3),
Brathwaite 4-0-13-0
Toss: Bangladesh
Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG),
Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)
TV umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)
Match referee: Neeyamur Rashid Rahul (BAN)
