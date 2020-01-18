Bank on Cryptocurrency in nonrestricted Overnight Allowance event

With the three-year-old campaign gradually gaining traction ahead of the classic season, punters will get a glimpse of what is to come later on, as some potential contenders line up on today's nine-race programme at Caymanas Park.

But while the Restricted Allowance event going seven furlongs (1,400m) has much to offer, a non-restricted Overnight Allowance event scheduled for five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m) is expected to take centre stage on the trophy less card.

A field of 13 runners is down to take the 5:30 pm curtain call, which offers a purse of $1 million. First post is 12:45 pm.

The Philip Feanny-trained Cryptocurrency, David Powell's Campesino, Dunrobin from the barn of Owen Sharpe, and Wayne DaCosta's Miss Formality are expected to be the main protagonists in the big field.

Meanwhile, the others are out to either improve on their current form or catch a feel of the new class.

Of the featured lot, Cryptocurrency, to be partnered with Oneil Mullings, looks a good choice on the basis of his current form, having only failed to hit the board twice in his last 10 starts.

The four-year-old bay filly, who was a narrow winner at this overnight level in the December 7 Ron Ron Trophy event over six furlongs (1,200m) carrying 55kgs (122lb), has been eased considerably in the scales at 50.5kgs (111lb) for this assignment and her usual daunting stretch run could prove hard to withstand here.

Veteran campaigner Campesino, who was once stablemate to Cryptocurrency, will be aiming to lower his previous trainer's colours, having now been given an extension in journey and a fairly easier task than he is accustomed to.

This 10-year-old bay gelding is a proven competitor and today's event should see him giving off his usual best in deep stretch with Reyan Lewis aboard.

After closing late to finish four lengths behind speedy Patriarch over the five-straight course earlier this month, Campesino has been fitted with the visor on this occasion, which clearly states the trainer's intentions and given this old stager's reputation, he will surely bring the fight to his younger rivals.

Dunrobin was a winner over today's trip on December 28, when he held off the late charging Anaso by a half-length in a fast 1:05.3 minutes. He returns with former champion jockey Trevor “Slicer” Simpson in the saddle and despite carrying topwieght of 56.0kgs (123lb), he could very well repeat the feat now with the Figure 8 fitted.

Finally, Miss Formality has not shown much in her last three outings, but then again, she was extended at distances beyond her reach and as such, has always weakened out of contention.

However, you can sense that a winning effort is somewhere around the corner for this five-year-old chestnut mare and with the trip now very much to her liking, today could very well be the day she delivers.

