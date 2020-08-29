Banton hits out before rain ends 1st England-Pakistan T20

Manchester, United Kingdom (AFP) — England rising star Tom Banton made a fine 71 before Pakistan fought back in the first Twenty20 international at Old Trafford yesterday only for rain to reduce the match to a no-result washout.

England had threatened a huge total while the 21-year-old Banton was compiling his maiden fifty in four T20s at this level.

But his exit left England 109-3 and sparked a collapse that saw the 50-over world champions lose four wickets for 14 runs — all to spin — in 19 balls.

Rain fell with England 131-6 off 16.1 overs.

The umpires held a lengthy inspection but decided shortly after 9:00 pm (2000 GMT) that the outfield was too wet to get the game back on.

But Banton, opening after Jason Roy was ruled out with a side injury, at least had a night to remember after being dropped on five when Iftikhar Ahmed floored a routine slip catch off unfortunate paceman Shaheen Afridi.

“It was good fun,” Banton told Sky Sports. “I struggled to begin with, they bowled quite nicely and then I just backed myself when the spinners came on. There was a small boundary on one side.”

Pakistan struck five balls after Captain Babar Azam won the toss when left-arm spinner Imad Wasim caught and bowled Jonny Bairstow.

But Banton took charge with two slog-swept sixes off consecutive balls from leg-spinner Shadab Khan.

He went on to complete a 33-ball fifty featuring three fours and three sixes before scooping paceman Haris Rauf for an audacious six over fine leg only to slice Imad to extra-cover.

England Captain Eoin Morgan was then lbw to Iftikhar Ahmed before Moeen Ali was well caught by Mohammad Rizwan off Shadab.

Wicketkeeper Rizwan, who impressed during Pakistan's recent 1-0 Test series defeat by England, then stumped Lewis Gregory off Imad, who took 2-31 from his maximum four overs.

The second fixture in this three-match series takes place at Old Trafford tomorrow.

SCOREBOARD

England

J Bairstow c and b Imad 2

T Banton c Wasim b Shadab 71

D Malan run out (Hafeez/

Shadab) 23

E Morgan lbw b Iftikhar 14

M Ali c Rizwan b Shadab 8

S Billings not out 3

L Gregory st Rizwan b Imad 2

C Jordan not out 2

Extras (lb4, w2) 6

Total (6 wkts, 16.1 overs) 131

Did not bat: T Curran, A Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

Fall of wickets: 1-3 (Bairstow), 2-74 (Malan), 3-109 (Banton), 4-118 (Morgan), 5-120 (Moeen), 6-123 (Gregory)

Bowling: Imad 4-0-31-2; Afridi 2-0-10-0;

Amir 2.1-0-14-0 (1w);

Rauf 3-0-32-0 (1w);

Shadab 4-0-33-2;

Iftikhar 1-0-7-1

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt),

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad

Hafeez, Shoaib Malik,

Mohammad Rizwan (wkt),

Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan,

Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir,

Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Result: No result (rain)

Series: Three-match series level at 0-0

Toss: Pakistan

Umpires: Mike Burns (ENG), Alex Wharf (ENG)

TV umpire: Martin Saggers (ENG)

Match referee: Wayne Noon (ENG)

Remaining Fixtures

Sep 06: 2nd T20, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (1315 GMT)

Sep 08: 3rd T20, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (1700 GMT)