Banton hits out before rain ends 1st England-Pakistan T20
Manchester, United Kingdom (AFP) — England rising star Tom Banton made a fine 71 before Pakistan fought back in the first Twenty20 international at Old Trafford yesterday only for rain to reduce the match to a no-result washout.
England had threatened a huge total while the 21-year-old Banton was compiling his maiden fifty in four T20s at this level.
But his exit left England 109-3 and sparked a collapse that saw the 50-over world champions lose four wickets for 14 runs — all to spin — in 19 balls.
Rain fell with England 131-6 off 16.1 overs.
The umpires held a lengthy inspection but decided shortly after 9:00 pm (2000 GMT) that the outfield was too wet to get the game back on.
But Banton, opening after Jason Roy was ruled out with a side injury, at least had a night to remember after being dropped on five when Iftikhar Ahmed floored a routine slip catch off unfortunate paceman Shaheen Afridi.
“It was good fun,” Banton told Sky Sports. “I struggled to begin with, they bowled quite nicely and then I just backed myself when the spinners came on. There was a small boundary on one side.”
Pakistan struck five balls after Captain Babar Azam won the toss when left-arm spinner Imad Wasim caught and bowled Jonny Bairstow.
But Banton took charge with two slog-swept sixes off consecutive balls from leg-spinner Shadab Khan.
He went on to complete a 33-ball fifty featuring three fours and three sixes before scooping paceman Haris Rauf for an audacious six over fine leg only to slice Imad to extra-cover.
England Captain Eoin Morgan was then lbw to Iftikhar Ahmed before Moeen Ali was well caught by Mohammad Rizwan off Shadab.
Wicketkeeper Rizwan, who impressed during Pakistan's recent 1-0 Test series defeat by England, then stumped Lewis Gregory off Imad, who took 2-31 from his maximum four overs.
The second fixture in this three-match series takes place at Old Trafford tomorrow.
SCOREBOARD
England
J Bairstow c and b Imad 2
T Banton c Wasim b Shadab 71
D Malan run out (Hafeez/
Shadab) 23
E Morgan lbw b Iftikhar 14
M Ali c Rizwan b Shadab 8
S Billings not out 3
L Gregory st Rizwan b Imad 2
C Jordan not out 2
Extras (lb4, w2) 6
Total (6 wkts, 16.1 overs) 131
Did not bat: T Curran, A Rashid, Saqib Mahmood
Fall of wickets: 1-3 (Bairstow), 2-74 (Malan), 3-109 (Banton), 4-118 (Morgan), 5-120 (Moeen), 6-123 (Gregory)
Bowling: Imad 4-0-31-2; Afridi 2-0-10-0;
Amir 2.1-0-14-0 (1w);
Rauf 3-0-32-0 (1w);
Shadab 4-0-33-2;
Iftikhar 1-0-7-1
Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt),
Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad
Hafeez, Shoaib Malik,
Mohammad Rizwan (wkt),
Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan,
Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir,
Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
Result: No result (rain)
Series: Three-match series level at 0-0
Toss: Pakistan
Umpires: Mike Burns (ENG), Alex Wharf (ENG)
TV umpire: Martin Saggers (ENG)
Match referee: Wayne Noon (ENG)
Remaining Fixtures
Sep 06: 2nd T20, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (1315 GMT)
Sep 08: 3rd T20, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (1700 GMT)
