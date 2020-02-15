Barbadian runner Joshua Hunte for Sagicor Sigma Run

Seasoned Barbadian runner Joshua Hunte is set to participate in the Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run tomorrow.

Hunte won the 2019 Gynathon 5kWalk/Run — a charity run in Barbados, sponsored by Sagicor Life Incorporated — clocking a time of 16:29 minutes last year, despite just returning from injury.

Gynathon is an international movement aimed at uniting people around the globe to prevent and fight the five gynaecological cancers — cervical, vaginal, ovarian, vulval, and womb.

In his most recent performance last month, Hunte was declared champion of the Joseph Payne Memorial 5k — one of the opening races for the circuit season held in Barbados — clocking 15:52 minutes.

The 24-year-old runner expressed excitement about his trip to Jamaica, and is eagerly awaiting race day.

“I am happy I am able to participate in the Sigma Run as it will be my first time doing a running event of this nature overseas, where the focus is on charity and not solely competing. It will also be my first time in Jamaica, so I am looking forward to coming and doing my part to aid the beneficiaries of the Sigma Run,” Hunte stated.

In addition to his participation in Gynathon last year, Hunte has competed in track meets regionally, including the CARIFTA Games at the junior level, CARICOM 10k meet and multiple road races in Trinidad and Tobago. He also competed in a meet hosted by the South Korean military in the Asian country.

The Sagicor Sigma Run is the largest road race in the Caribbean, catering to some 27,000 people in 2019. This year, the Sagicor Foundation is seeking to raise $55 million to assist the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital, the Bustamante Hospital for Children and the Clifton Boys' Home.

The regional athlete is set to arrive on the island today for the race.