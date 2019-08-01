Barbados-born Archer out of Edgbaston Test as Ashes debut delayed

LONDON, England (CMC) — Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been excluded from England's final XI for the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston starting today delaying the Barbadian's much anticipated debut in the longest format.

The 24-year-old had been included in the 14-man squad, but captain Joe Root on Wednesday said the World Cup star would not be rushed into action especially after recently overcoming “serious injury”.

Archer admitted to experiencing “excruciating” pain owing to a side strain during the recent World Cup where he was England's leading bowler with 20 wickets.

“Jofra is coming back from quite a serious injury. We looked at conditions and made a decision on what we thought would best take 20 wickets here,” Root said.

“It also gives him time to get absolutely ready and fit to make sure he has his workloads up and ready to go for later in the series if he needs to make an impact.

“[His fitness] will be monitored throughout the week. It's important that he's ready to go, to offer something different.”

Archer was not expected to be considered for the first Test after being given time off to recuperate from the injury following the World Cup. He subsequently spent a week in his native Barbados with family last week before returning here.

He impressed last Friday in a T20 Blast match for Sussex when he grabbed two for 21 from four overs and was surprisingly called up to the squad for the first Test.

Archer has been a revelation since bursting onto the county scene for Sussex and proved his worth in the World Cup where he bowled a nerve-jangling Super Over as England beat New Zealand in a thrilling final at Lord's.

In his absence, England will rely on the trusted pace trio of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, and Chris Woakes.

SQUAD – Joe Root (captain), Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.