Barbados dispose of Jamaica, Windwards hand T&T first defeat in regional U-19 tourney

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) — Barbados easily disposed of Jamaica to remain unbeaten and on top of the standings, but Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) suffered their first defeat at the hands of Windward Islands in round three of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Under-19 Championship here Thursday.

Playing at Arnos Vale Stadium, Barbados overhauled a target of 133 to get home in the 28th over and win by five wickets, with Nyeem Young anchoring the run chase with an unbeaten 42 off 35 balls.

He struck five fours and a six, posting 58 in an unbroken sixth wicket stand, with Kevin Wickham whose stroked a run-a-ball unbeaten 22.

Antonio Morris had carved out 25 in a 42-run fourth wicket partnership with Demetrius Richards (17), which pulled Barbados around from 17 for three in the sixth over.

Earlier, Jamaica got 43 from Michael Thompson and 41 from Matthew Comerie, as they were dismissed for 132 off 38 overs.

The pair put on 82 for the ninth wicket, a stand that averted a total collapse for Jamaica after the innings lay in strife at 31 for eight in the 17th over. Seamer Matthew Forde was the leading bowler with four for 15.

T&T, meanwhile, failed in their pursuit of 204 and crashed to a 69-run defeat at Park Hill.

Leonardo Francis (21) and Mbeki Joseph (16) gave T&T a decent start by putting on 39 for the first wicket and when six wickets tumbled for 39 runs, joint top-scorers Rivaldo Ramlogan (22) and Ronaldo Forester (22) added 33 for the seventh wicket.

However, off-spinner Malakai Xavier snared five for 26 and fast bowler Tijourn Pope, three for 27, to wreck the lower order.

Opting to bat first, unbeaten Windwards got half-centuries from West Indies Under-19 batting star Kimani Melius (59) and Teddy Bishop (53) as they marched to 203 for seven off their 50 overs.

Melius hit 10 fours and two sixes off 60 balls, posting 45 for the first wicket, with Jaheil Walters (6) and a further 34 for the second wicket with Bishop.

When two wickets fell for seven runs in the space of eight deliveries, Bishop struck three fours and two sixes off 106 balls in a 56-run fourth wicket stand, with Tahj Tavernier (26) to revive the innings.

At Cumberland, title-holders Guyana overpowered Leeward Islands to win by 119 runs.

Opener Sachin Singh top-scored with 51 and Kevlon Anderson got 42, as Guyana got up to 176 all out in the 50th over after choosing to bat.

Uri Smith picked up five for 19, while Elroy Francis finished with three for 21.

In reply, Anderson (3-18) and Qumar Torrington (3-18) grabbed three wickets apiece as Leewards folded meekly for 57 in the 28th over.