Barca defender Tobido contracts virus, had no contact with Champions League squad

MADRID, Spain (AFP) — Barcelona announced yesterday that defender Jean-Clair Todibo has tested positive for coronavirus, but has not been in contact with the squad travelling to Lisbon for the Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

“Following PCR tests conducted this Tuesday afternoon on the group of nine players due to begin the pre-season today, one of them has tested positive for COVID-19,” Barcelona said in an initial statement in which they did not name Tobido.

“The player has not been in contact with any of the senior team players who are scheduled to travel to Lisbon this Thursday to compete in the Champions League.”

Barca added that Frenchman Tobido “has no symptoms, is in good health and has been quarantined at his home”.

Tobido, 20, moved to Barcelona from Toulouse in January last year but has only made a handful of appearances for the Catalan giants and spent the second half of this season on loan at Bundesliga side Schalke.

“I inform you that I have tested positive for covid-19, I am asymptomatic and I feel fine. I am at home following the proper health protocols,” Tobido said on Twitter.

“I really want to go back to training, but now it's time to stay home until the virus is over.”

Barca, who were beaten to the Spanish title by Real Madrid, face Bayern in the 'Final Eight' played behind closed in the Portuguese capital tomorrow.