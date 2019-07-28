Barita Investment backs Harbour View FC juniors for Hungary tournament

Barita Investment Limited once again affirmed its commitment to a long-standing partnership with Harbour View Football Club, and by extension, the youth programme with a $1-million sponsorship package.

The backing by Barita will aid Harbour View's Under-10 and Under-13 teams to the Kernaval Kup scheduled for August 3-17 in Debrecen, Hungary.

Harbour View's participation at the age-group tournament and Barita's support come on the heels of the club's involvement in the annual Bandolino Tournament in Italy last year.

With the unbreakable 10-year partnership with Harbour View Football Club, Barita's financial support has assisted the team in acquiring the necessary gear for travel at discounted rates from Locker Room Sports.

Gaynel Watson, Barita investment's sales manager, pointed out that their partnership with Harbour View, particularly for this venture, is a mutual relationship that pays off for her company and the club.

“We believe that investment in our youth is good for the development not only of the football club, but our future as Jamaicans. And what we try to do is to tie the investment in the physical activity or football with these children at the football club, with an investment financially for the future.

“So even this cheque that we're handing over today (yesterday), it is just a small token to show our continued support and encouragement of the team,” Watson told reporters during a brief handover ceremony at Shortwood Teacher's College Field yesterday.

“We understand the value of a financial investment and how far it can go, especially as it relates to the future of our young children and the development of our country. So when we give out our certificates for young ones to be able to open accounts, what we do is to tie both the sportsmanship in terms of how well they do on the field with how well they do in the classroom, and that is why we continue to give our support year after year after year,” she added.

Meanwhile, general manager of Harbour View football club Clyde Jureidini noted that the contribution by Barita Investment has not only gone a long way in offsetting the rising costs of sports, but has also strengthened the bond between their brand and the community.

That said, Jureidini said the aim of the upcoming assignment in Hungary remains the same as that from the Italy outing last year, which is to expose the young players to the European football culture.

“Exposure not just for the kids, but we have as many adults and parents going with the kids, one for supervision and guidance, but two, to understand and learn the football culture in Europe, where we think the best football is played,” he shared.

“We want to get them to understand how other clubs and academies operate, how they play on the field or behave off the field, how they organise themselves and how their football culture involves the whole family, the whole community and the whole nation. So we can pass it on internally, then into the community then into the wider island of Jamaica,” Jureidini ended.