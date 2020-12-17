Barnes beats Morland by three shots to take JGA Open

TRYALL, Hanover — American Erik Barnes shot a 13 under par 203 to win the 53rd Jamaica Golf Association (JGA) Open presented by Aqua Bay, which ended at Tryall Club in Hanover on Tuesday, finishing three strokes ahead of Canadian David Morland who was taking second place for the second-straight year.

The 35-year-old, who resides in Florida and is a member of the Korn Ferry tour in the United States, shot a third-round three under par 69 as he battled Morland all day, as the Canadian shot a one under par 71 to come up just short for the second-straight year.

Barnes pocketed the US$20,000 first prize and the championship trophy; Morland got US$12,000, while American Brad Adamonis, the only other player to go under par all three days, tied for third with Ryan Linton, both on seven under par 209.

Stephen Grant, also of the US, rounded out the top five with a 212 four under par.

The best-placed Jamaican professional was Orville Christie who was 16th with 10 over par 226, while Wesley Brown was tied for 18th with 15 over par 231.

Jamaica's top amateur player, William Knibbs, pulled off the double as he added the JGA Open title to his national amateur title, finishing with an impressive one under par 215, well ahead of two Americans, Owen Robert, who shot 13 over par 229 and Hunter Summy, who was third with 17 over par 233.

Jamaica's Justin Borrowes, who won the amateur section twice, was fourth overall with 18 over par 234, followed by four other Jamaicans —Sebert Walker Jr with 19 over par 235, Rocco Lopez and Sean Morris both on 23 over par 239 and Owen Samuda on 26 over par 242.

Despite shooting his highest score of the three rounds, Barnes told the Jamaica Observer he thought he used the lessons he learned from the first two rounds to have more consistency with his drives.

“I am happy to win,” he said. “I hit some really good tee shots, which I struggled with the previous two days, from about 14 on, I hit really good tee shots,” he said. “I hit it down every fairway for the last six holes which is what I had to do.”

The Indiana native said the win will set him up for the Korn Ferry Tour that will start in February. “It's always good to win no matter where. It's fun to come here and get a W,” he said, but added, “it was not that easy of a day, as David kept pressuring me all day, he birdied 15 and I responded to stay ahead and put it on cruise control the last three holes.”

Morland also tipped his hat to his opponent and told the Observer Barnes' length off the tee made the difference. “He played well, it's good to see how far the young guys hit it and he is one the longer ones out there, he played solid.”

But the 51-year-old Canadian, who said he played with a sore hip, admitted to some costly mistakes.

“I made a couple of mistakes on the eighth hole, I should have pitched it out and go for the green but I made a double bogey and that one was the kick in the teeth.”

Barnes, who had a two-shot lead overnight, started better with three birdies on the front nine to turn at three under par, while Morland struggled with the double bogey on the eighth hole after he had also bogeyed the first hole of the day but also made four birdies as well.

Both had a bogey early on the back nine but Barnes had taken control of the lead and held on to take the win.

Adamonis, who was making his second top-five finish here, ended strong with a three under par 69 Tuesday, tying the aggressive Linton who shot a five under par 67, the best round of the day, that was marred by a bogey on the final hole that knocked him out of sole possession of third place.

Linton had looked like he was making the best run of the day and was six under par after an eagle three on the eighth hole and four other birdies.

Knibbs, who had a brilliant five under par on Monday's second day, shot an even par 72 on Tuesday, spoiling an eagle three on the 11th hole with back-to-back bogeys on the 12th and 13th holes, but recovered well on the 18th hole to save par after twice hitting the ball off the green.

His approach shot flew across the green and his next shot, his third on the par four hole, missed the pin and went into the rough, but he collected himself and made a brilliant par to end the day.