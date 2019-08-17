Bartley takes heart from visit to Portugal-based SC Braga

Gregory Bartley, technical director of Harbour View Football Club, is beaming about his one-week visit to Portugal-based professional club SC Braga.

After being treated to a taste of the southern European country's football culture, along with SC Braga's rich heritage and tactical systems, Bartley is now hoping to incorporate some of what was learnt into the Harbour View FC philosophy and plans.

“I made detailed observations, discussions, and analysis for the duration of the tournament, focusing on team preparation, style of play, tactical applications, and factors influencing coaches' decision-making.

“The information gathered was from all participating clubs. Also, I had the privilege of touring the new Lank FC facilities in Portugal and held discussions with the owner regarding plans to advance the academy, and the role Harbour View FC will play in helping them to achieve their goals,” Bartley shared.

During on-field action Lank FC secured their second victory, defeating Sweden's AIK Athens 1-0, following a similar 1-0 win over Olympique Marseille of France. This resulted in the team qualifying for the inaugural Bracara Cup Under-18 Final against co-hosts SC Braga Academy, who are celebrating 100 years of existence in Portugal's football.