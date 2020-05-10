King's goal

WEST INDIES cricketer Brandon King says it is imperative he dominates at every opportunity in order to ensure his name stays at the forefront of the selectors' plans, with the Twenty20 (T20) World Cup looming on the horizon.

“That [getting selected] is definitely the ultimate goal for me right now,” King told the Jamaica Observer during a telephone interview yesterday.

“It's the nature of sport; current form is very important and I think the selectors will always look to who's performing [well] closer to the time of a competition. From a personal point of view, obviously you want to be in the best form heading into it as well. You want to have full confidence,” he said

The 25-year-old Jamaican batsman starred for beaten finalists Guyana Amazon Warriors in last season's Caribbean Premier League (CPL), leading the runs chart with a tally of 496 while boasting an average of 55. He struck a whirlwind, 72-ball 132 not out against Barbados Tridents.

Those performances paved the way for his T20 International debut for West Indies against Afghanistan in India last November. In January, he was kept in the squad against touring Ireland.

Despite getting off that promising start, he did not go on to make big scores.

However, away to Sri Lanka in March, he backed up a 25-ball 33 in the opening T20 match to score a career-best 43 from only 21 deliveries, which helped West Indies to sweep the series 2-0.

Eyeing the global T20 cricket showpiece, scheduled for October to November in Australia, he insisted he is not about to let up.

“It [the World Cup] is the biggest opportunity [to showcase talent] because that's when you have most people watching. I had that goal from last year, trying to make sure I'm selected in that team, and then I'll take it from there,” he emphasised.

“In terms of what I've done, I think there is a lot of room for improvement. It's a learning process but you try to learn as quickly as possible. At the end of the day you get picked to perform, so you don't get endless opportunities to prove yourself. It's about learning from your mistakes as fast as you can,” King continued.

The right-hand batting stylist echoed sentiments in some quarters that reigning champions West Indies are among the favourites.

“I definitely feel that the [pool of players] we have now can compete with the best; I think we proved that in the last T20 series. [We] basically dominated Sri Lanka.”

Over the past couple of seasons King has generally been in impressive form.

He was a standout player for Jamaica Scorpions during the 2018-19 four-day season, scoring over 600 runs and averaging close to 50, but West Indies team commitments meant he only played one match during the most recent campaign — in which he failed with the bat against Barbados Pride.

Providing the 2020 CPL, slated for August 19 to September 26, escapes the threat of the novel coronavirus and goes ahead as planned, King acknowledged that opposing teams are likely to plant a bullseye on him.

“There is like a figurative target on my back because more people will be looking how to get me out; they'll study me more because I made an impact last year. It's just up to me to try to prepare well, that's really what I focus on.

“You don't decide at the end of the day if you perform or not, but once you put in the right preparation you make peace with whatever happens after that. It's just something you need to prepare for in the sense that you don't want to be surprised by whatever plans they may come with,” he explained.

King, typically a middle order batsman, said his success with the Amazon Warriors was largely born out of the trust placed in him to open the batting.

“There was a new role for me at the time [to open] — the whole [Amazon Warriors] staff believed that I could do it, so they gave me that confidence. I had a very clear mindset [and] for me it helps when I get consecutive scores or [big] scores early [in the competition]. It builds my confidence to go on to better things. The whole setup of the franchise was very helpful, and how we prepared and all that,” he explained.

Up to press time yesterday the Amazon Warriors had not announced their list of regional player retentions, but given King's prolific 2019 season it is expected the Jamaican batsman will remain with the Guyana-based franchise.

Regarding the almost unprecedented circumstances brought on by the virus pandemic, characterised by the need to practise physical distancing and adherence to stay-at-home orders, King said he has found slivers of optimism in his approach to training.

“There are challenges because there are things that you cannot do as you used to. But I look at it in a positive way: there are also things you might not have had time to do in a normal situation.

“[Now] you can focus more on bettering yourself, and fitness-wise you can push yourself in workouts a little bit more than you could during competitions. You have time to recover, you have time to work on some technical stuff – go back to basics in a sense – and get that really sorted out so that when cricket starts back, you can have a better foundation than when you stopped,” he told the Observer.