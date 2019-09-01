Arnett vs Humble Lion : Battle of new coaches set to excite

Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex — 7:00 pm

They may have new coaches and possibly a few new players, but the long-time rivalry between Arnett Gardens and Humble Lion remains the same and fans could not have asked for a better clash to kick off the 2019-20 Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) season.

Like it was when Arnett Gardens toppled Humble Lion 2-1 to kick things off last season, it will be another rumble in the jungle at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex today at 7:00 pm.

Things will be made more interesting as both Alex Thomas, who recently assumed duties from the decorated Jerome Waite at Arnett Gardens and Andrew Price, now heading Humble Lion, will be hoping to start their tenure with flying colours.

Thomas in particular could be slightly pressured to impress fans at the south St Andrew club, as the boots of Waite is not one that is expected to be easily filled.

Waite led Arnett Gardens to four RSPL titles in 2001, 2002, 2015 and 2017 before parting ways, as the club's management believed he will not have enough time with the team because of his coaching duties with the Reggae Boyz.

Still, Thomas, who himself was a former representative of the club in 2007 and younger brother to two-time RSPL winning Coach Shavar, remains unfazed.

“It has been three days now since I have taken over and I am ready for the challenge because I live in the community and I used to play here in the past, so this is not a new environment for me.

“Preparations have been going on quite well and the players are responding tremendously and adapting to the system of play and my presence at the club. We had a few one-on-one discussions, as well as group discussions to bring across different ideas and I am pleased with the response so far,” Thomas told the Jamaica Observer.

Looking ahead to today's task, Thomas, who is also head coach of Wolmer's Boys' School, exuded confidence of a favourable result as his short-term goal is to first secure a play-off spot in the top-six.

Arnett Gardens ended last season in fifth position on 49 points, with 13 wins, 10 draws and 12 losses in their 35 games.

“The players are very enthusiastic and eager to go out on Sunday (today) to display some good and attractive football. We are ready as a team and raring to go, as the expectation for the season is to make top six and then we take it further,” Thomas shared.

He will be expecting much from seasoned players Vishnul Harris, Javoni Simms, Damion Hyatt, Ricardo Oldham, Lamar Nelson and Lennox Russell, to name a few.

Unlike Thomas, Price, the former head coach of Boys' Town, has been a part of the Humble Lion setup since July, putting in background work to ensure that his new team endures the lengthy season.

“Preparation has been fair, myself and my assistant Oneil Thompson have been putting the players through their paces and we are getting ready for a long, competitive season in the Red Stripe Premier League.

“The players have been very receptive, I have known them for a lot of years having coached against them and they know me, so it was really easy adjusting with the players. They understand the philosophy that we are trying to instil at Humble Lion, so they can deliver what is required for the club,” Price reasoned.

Humble Lion missed out on a play-off spot last season, finishing eighth on 35 points, with eight wins, 11 draws and 13 losses from 32 games.

“Like every team, we are anxious to get the football season started, the players are raring and ready to go, we know that we are not 100 per cent fit just yet, but I'm sure that as the season progresses we will get there. But we are working very hard and we eagerly await the start of the season,” Price noted.

The senior Reggae Girlz assistant coach will have the likes of National Under-23 representatives Leonardo Jibbison and goalkeeper Jeadine White at his disposal to complement the experienced, Hughan Gray, Hugh Howell, Wolry Wolfe and Andre Clennon, who is back in Jamaica after a stint overseas.

— Sherdon Cowan