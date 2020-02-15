Battle royale expected for girls' honours at COCAA Western Champs

SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — A battle royale is expected today in the girls' section of the County of Cornwall Athletics Association (COCAA) Western Championships between defending champions Rusea's High and former champions St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) as the three-day meet comes to a close at St Elizabeth Technical Sports Complex in Santa Cruz.

After seven of the 11 finals that were scored on Thursday's girls' elimination day at Rusea's High, a single point separates the two powerhouse programmes with STETHS just ahead on 61 points, while on the boys' side Cornwall College lead champions STETHS by 12.5 points (117.5 to 105) after 14 finals have been scored from Tuesday's eliminations held at Herbert Morrison.

The girls' horizontal jumps will be held today along with the two boys' triple jump as well as all finals in the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, and 1500m in four classes for boys and girls.

Roderick Myles and Reynaldo Walcott, coaches for the Rusea's High and STETHS, respectively, are confident they will be successful after today's action which promises to be explosive from the start.

Rusea's High are expected to win their third-straight girls' title, while STETHS are expected to add to their numerous boys' titles, and the rush for the runners-up spots will be just as fierce.

Walcott, who coaches both teams at STETHS, said while the boys' section is a foregone conclusion with the exception that they are looking at a smaller margin of victory than last year's historic 130, he thinks the race for the girls' title will go all the way to the relays.

STETHS finished third in the girls' section last year and Walcott told the Jamaica Observer yesterday, “It is going to be a fight to the end,” and that they would need to go after every point available.

Myles was cautiously confident having advanced more athletes to today's finals. “We did well on Thursday and all that is required for the team to do today is to show up and perform and we will win.”

He did agree with Walcott that it could be close. “It will be closer than the last two years and can swing either way, but it will go to the team that makes the least mistakes.”

Rusea's won by a massive 137 points last year, but Myles admitted they had some “mishaps in the jumps”, though he added that the platform was laid by the outstanding performance from their throwers on Thursday.

Apart from the race for the titles several individual races are expected to highlight the day's events led by the Class One boys' 100m that will see the return of STETHS's Sachin Dennis, as well as Conroy Jones, also of STETHS, who was second last year, Merlene Ottey High's Ackeem Blake, who was the fastest in the qualifying, and Rusea's High's Raheim Scott.

While none of the finalists is expected to get anywhere near the meet record of 10.20 seconds, the race along with the 200m is expected to be close.

Jones, as well as Blake, who was third last year, are the ones expected to battle for the gold and silver medals, but Dennis, who is coming off a two-year absence due to injuries and illnesses, cannot be ignored.

Petersfield High's Antonio Watson will seek to retain his 200m title but will face stiff competition from the Rusea's pair of Scott and Levaugn Whyte, along with Lacovia High's Demaro Allen.

It will be the final Western Champs for Petersfield High's Saquena Foote, who will contest the Class One 400m and the 400m hurdles Open where she is the record holder and has won the last two years.

Mt Alvernia High's talented Class Three sprinter Carleta Bernard will hope to go one step further in her quest to defend her titles and could smash both records after easily topping the qualifying in the 100m and 200m on Thursday.