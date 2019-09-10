BCIC boosts girls for golf initiative through St Andrew Legacy Golf Classic Tournament

General insurance company British Caribbean Insurance Company (BCIC) remains true to its commitment to raising the awareness of golf in Jamaica and providing opportunities for more young women to be involved in the sport.

BCIC, associate sponsor of the Jamaica Golf Association's sanctioned St Andrew Legacy Golf Classic 2019, presented a cheque valued at $300,000 to tournament organisers, St Andrew High School Foundation, last Wednesday at St Andrew High School.

The support extended by BCIC will contribute greatly to the development of the school and its Girls for Golf programme to get more girls playing golf and benefiting from the personal and academic benefits of the game.

BCIC General Manager, Marketing, Lori-Ann Glasgow, said, “BCIC is an avid supporter of youth development, especially in the areas of education and sport. For the past two years we have sponsored several golf initiatives with a view to raise the profile of golf in Jamaica and to get more females involved.

“It is our first time sponsoring this event, but we are extremely happy to be able to contribute to the growth and development of golf and as a SAHS [St Andrew High School] old girl myself, I'm excited to be giving our girls exposure and the chance to excel in golf.”

“We are delighted that BCIC is continuing its support for golf and welcome them as a first-time sponsor. Our SAHS Girls for Golf programme, now entering its third year, aims to introduce 20 students to the game this term, and with the support of our sponsors and golfers, who all contribute to our tournament's success, we will strengthen our commitment to building the golf programme at SAHS,” commented Jessica Jones, organiser of the St Andrew Legacy Golf Classic.

The St Andrew Legacy Golf Classic Tournament on October 26, 2019 at the Caymanas Golf Club is the fifth renewal of the SAHS Foundation's annual fund-raiser, which is in aid of the school's development. The proceeds of the event will go towards building a student on-campus hostel and supporting their Girls for Golf programme. The tournament is expected to attract up to 80 local and overseas golfers. Other sponsors include ICD Group Limited, the majority shareholder of BCIC.