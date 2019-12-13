Beaches Nergril, Westmoreland Police for 8-A-Side final

LLANDILO, Westmoreland – Beaches Negril and Westmoreland Police will meet in today's final of the Westmoreland Football Association's FX Traders Hotels 8-A-Side competition at Llandilo Sports Grounds, starting at 7:00 pm.

Beaches Negril will be seeking to avenge a loss to the policemen, who beat them 2-0 earlier in the season.

Ten teams started the competition, which was being contested for the first time, and Beaches Negril topped the first-round points table to get a spot in the final, while Westmoreland Police beat Club Ville 2-0 last weekend to secure their places in the final.

– Paul Reid