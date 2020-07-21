Beckham's Inter Miami eliminated from MLS tournament
ORLANDO, United States (AFP) — David Beckham's Inter Miami became the first side to be eliminated from Major League Soccer's (MLS) restart competition yesterday after stumbling to a 1-0 defeat to New York City FC.
A second-half strike from Libya international Ismael Tajouri-Shradi kept New York's hopes of reaching the knockout rounds alive while condemning Miami to a first-round exit from Group A in Orlando.
New York's 64th-minute winner came via a long ball forward from Romania midfielder Alexandru Mitrita, which beat Miami's offside trap and sent Tajouri-Shradi through on goal.
The Swiss-born 26-year-old needed only one touch before burying his finish past Miami goalkeeper Luis Robles.
Miami's tournament ended on a sour note, with US striker Juan Aguedlo being sent off in the 90th minute for a crude challenge on New York defender Anton Tinnerholm.
The victory leaves New York in third-place in Group A with three points, behind Orlando City and Philadelphia Union.
New York can still reach the last 16 as one of the four best third-place teams, depending on results elsewhere.
The 'MLS is Back' restart tournament is taking place behind closed doors at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World in Florida, following a four-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
