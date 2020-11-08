Being creative in face of COVID-19 crucial to revival of regional sports

Concacaf executive Howard McIntosh recently remarked that it was not financially feasible to hold competitions in biosecure environments in the region.

He suggested that competition in a controlled environment with regular testing is a better option.

My suggestion as a researcher goes contrary to what he and other sport administrators seeped in the pre-pandemic era think.

The Caribbean presents the best logistic area for a sport biosecure environment with each Caribbean country having their own controlled environment and regular testing. Sports must be reset to become an important economic arm of redevelopment of the region.

Ministries of health and sports in the region must get more involved in the World Health Organization (WHO)/Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) accelerator programme, which proposes to use the rapid antigen testing to quickly identify cases so as to minimise the devastating economic effects we are now seeing.

The WHO is giving some governments thousand of these tests to help in the control of the pandemic.

The WHO/PAHO is willing to partner with governments and sporting organisations to help in research and the mitigation of harsh economic impact on certain key sectors.

Sport planning in the region must be reset to take into consideration research and pre-emptive preventive controls. While regular testing is a must for sport to remain viable, the use of the gold standard (polymerase chain reaction [PCR]) testing is prohibitive in term of time and cost. It takes about 24-72 hours to get back the results after testing. Sometimes, it takes weeks.

Continuous sporting activities cannot survive in such an environment.

The rapid antigen test validated by WHO/PAHO is quick, taking less than 15 minutes. It can be used for infection surveillance in a sport setting. The test operates like a cheap pregnancy test that uses a colour change to indicate results in 15 minutes. The test can be done even in the middle of the dessert as it needs no sophisticated instrument.

If each ministry of health trains one technician to train a few young coaches to take samples from players and spectators wanting to attend a sport match, then we will be able to eliminate most people with COVID-19 in less than 15 minutes.

For those of us with underlying conditions who still do not feel safe even with testing, we could try the human bubble option. Sport fans could encase themselves in inflatable human-sized bubbles, as done recently at the Flaming Lip concert at the Criterion Hall in the USA. Fans, spectators and players were able to enjoy themselves in their own socially isolated space in the concert hall.

The Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) and GraceKennedy could start marketing Boys' and Girls' Championships 2021 now by getting some of the higher-paying fans to buy into the experience of encasing themselves in the human size bubble in the grandstand. This would be taking sports to another level.

I have not seen the region put together a cohesive plan for sport engagement. Everyone's arms seem up in the air.

The USA and Europe are blowing up with COVID-19 infections. Most areas in the Caribbean have done reasonable well thus far in terms of control.

Therefore, it means that if the USA and Europe can start meaningful sport engagements, we must use our expertise and environment as viable options to the chaotic pandemic environments we see in the USA and Europe.

The time is now for the ministries of health and sports in the region to earn in sports what we have lost earlier in the pandemic. After COVID-19 is controlled we would have lost that window of opportunity.

Rachael Irving is a professor of biochemistry and sport science at the Faculty of Medical Sciences UWI, Mona.