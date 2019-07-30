Bermuda pair link up at non-league Darlington

LONDON, England (CMC) — Winger Justin Donawa is set to play alongside his Bermuda teammate Osagi Bascome after securing a deal at English non-league club Darlington.

Donawa, 23, started trials at the club after returning from international duty with Bermuda during last month's CONCACAF Gold Cup, and has done enough to earn a place in Manager Alun Armstrong's squad.

“We've offered Justin a deal because I think he will be useful,” said Armstrong.

Darlington — a club based in the large market town in County Durham northeast England — are now hoping to be granted international clearance in time to have Donawa in their squad for this Saturday's National League North season-opener away to Farsley Celtic.

Donawa all but secured a deal after coming on as a second-half substitute and netting in Darlington's 4-0 win in a preseason friendly away to Northallerton last week.

“Sometimes you need a game-changer that you can bring on, and he has raw pace,” Armstrong said after Donawa's impressive display.

“He might be the quickest player here; it would be a good race between him and Adam Campbell. Justin is an effortless mover, he just glides. He's got something and he's worth taking a gamble on and having a look to see if we can develop him.

“He has some attributes and he shows lovely flashes of skill at times. Sometimes he could be more selfish and can get a shot, but so could all of the front four. “He's been as good as gold. He's taking on board everything we tell him and that's all you can ask. We'll put some work into him and he could be a find.”

In March, 21-year-old Bascome signed an initial deal at the club who play in the sixth tier of the English pyramid — a deal which has since been extended.

“I'm very relaxed but I do want to have a good season under my belt and show my ability, show my worth and what I'm capable of,” Bascome said.

“So I just hope it's an exciting season, especially for the fans, because they deserve it.”