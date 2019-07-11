Bermuda slump to another heavy defeat

TORONTO, Canada (CMC) — Bermuda slumped to their second successive defeat at the five-nation ICC Americas Region qualifiers for next year's Under-19 World Cup in South Africa after losing by nine wickets to the United States on Tuesday.

Bermuda, who lost to Canada by nine wickets in their opener on Monday, were bowled out for 71 off 30 overs after being put in to bat at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground in King City.

Opener Sharye Paynter was the only Bermuda batsman to reach double figures, scoring a run-a-ball 21. Extras were the next highest score with 19.

Leg-break bowler Shashank Vittaladevaram was the pick of the US bowlers, claiming three for 13 off eight overs.

It took the US just 8.1 overs to overhaul Bermuda's total, losing only the wicket of Vatsal Vaghela, who was bowled by seam bowler Nirobi Smith-Mills for five.

Saiteja Mukkamalla top scored with 32 not out off 31 balls, while Majjid Subair hit 26 not out off 16 balls.

Canada, meanwhile, continued their perfect start by beating Argentina by seven wickets. Argentina were skittled out for 33 in 21 overs, with Raqib Shamsudeen taking five for three off five overs.

The hosts reached their target for the loss of three wickets in just four overs.

Bermuda next face the Cayman Islands, who lost to the US by 10 wickets on Monday, before taking on Argentina in their final qualifier the following day.

The top team in the group will advance to the Under-19 World Cup in next January and February.

Eleven years ago Bermuda, captained by Rodney Trott, competed at the Under-19 World Cup in Malaysia.