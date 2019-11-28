Bermudan Donawa nets winner for Darlington

LONDON, England (CMC) — Bermudian forward Justin Donawa, fresh from Bermuda's heart-breaking defeat against Mexico, expressed his delight after helping Darlington advance in the English FA Trophy by netting the winner against Gainsborough Trinity.

Donawa came on as a substitute in the 56th minute at Blackwell Meadows Stadium and struck the decisive blow 13 minutes later in a tight affair after Jack Lambert had put Darlington ahead with Kingsley James grabbing an equaliser before the break.

“I'm just glad to have come on with a positive impact,” Donawa said after Saturday's 2-1 victory.

“Even before the finish, I was able to win a freekick and help us get into those dangerous areas in the attacking third and was able to put that one away when it really mattered.”

The goal was 23-year-old Donawa's fourth of the season for the National League North outfit, who play in the sixth tier of English football.

“I'm just looking to get as many goals and assists as I can,” he said.

“We were getting in a lot of good positions and should have put away a few more chances,” he added.

Fellow Bermudian Osagi Bascome also came on as a second-half substitute against Gainsborough.

The pair had only returned to England the day before the game, having played for Bermuda against Mexico in Toluca in the Concacaf Nations League last week Tuesday.

Bermuda's hopes of retaining their Nations League A status, and with it automatic qualification to the Gold Cup in 2021, were dashed after conceding an injury-time goal in a 2-1 defeat. A draw would have been enough to finish second in Group B above Panama.

“Unfortunately, we lost 2-1 in the 93rd minute, but it was a good experience,” Donawa said.

Darlington, currently 14th in the league, are away to National League side Solihull Moors in the next round of the FA Trophy over the weekend of December 13-15.