Bermudan left-hander Delway Rawlins keeps Sussex unbeaten

LONDON, England (CMC) — Bermudian left-hander Delway Rawlins played a key role in Sussex's run chase as they beat Gloucestershire by three wickets in controversial circumstances on Sunday to remain unbeaten in the T20 Blast.

Asked to chase 160 at Bristol, Sussex reached their target with two balls to spare, with Rawlins stroking a dashing unbeaten 35 off just 17 balls.

Arriving at the crease in the 13th over with Sussex in need of a partnership at 87 for four, the 21-year-old Rawlins struck five fours and a six in a crucial 39-run, fifth-wicket stand with South African David Wiese, who top-scored with 37 off 29 deliveries.

Sussex required 14 from the final over but with the hosts having incurred a six-run penalty for a slow over-rate — a decision which they protested in vain — it meant getting only eight runs instead.

Even so, the visitors managed just three runs from the first two legitimate deliveries before Rawlins gained strike and lashed two consecutive boundaries to end the contest.

Opener Luke Wright chipped in with 24 while Australian wicketkeeper/batsman Alex Carey got 22.

Ian Cockbain had earlier struck an unbeaten 61 from 49 balls to lift Gloucestershire to 159 for six off their 20 overs, after they were sent in. He put on 67 for the third wicket with James Bracey (30) to pull his side around from 14 for two in the third over, and then added a further 37 for the sixth wicket with Benny Howell, whose 28 came from just 15 balls.

Sussex lie second in the South Group on 10 points from six matches, only behind leaders Kent on 12 points from seven outings.