Bermudan Wells joins Bristol City in £4-million move

LONDON, England (CMC) – Bermudian striker Nahki Wells has joined promotion-chasing English Championship club Bristol City from Premier League club Burnley, after cutting short a second loan spell at Queens Park Rangers (QPR).

Uk media said 29-year-old Wells, who has been in fine form for QPR with 15 goals this season, signed on the dotted line for the West Country outfit after passing a medical on Thursday in a three-and-a-half-year deal for a reported £4-million (US$5.2 million) fee.

Wells was recalled by Burnley from his loan spell at QPR earlier this week, after the Lancashire club exercised their option to curtail the loan agreement with the Championship club and have the player brought back to Turf Moor to determine his long-term future before the January transfer window closes on Friday.

Ironically, Bristol City travel to London to face QPR today.

Wells, who scored nine goals for QPR last season, has thrived this term with 13 of his 15 goals coming in the league.

There had been plenty of interest in Wells, with Bristol City having faced competition from second-tier rivals Nottingham Forest and Wigan Athletic. City are in the play-off spots, currently lying sixth in the table, eight points behind leaders Leeds United.

QPR were also keen to sign Wells on a permanent basis, but were ruled out after Manager Mark Warburton admitted they could not afford him.

Burnley paid Huddersfield Town £5 million for Wells in August 2017 but he never started a single competitive game for the Clarets, making just 10 substitute appearances in league and cup and failing to score.

Wells is the second Bermudian to join Bristol City behind Shaun Goater, who netted 45 goals in 81 appearances during a two-year stint between 1996 and 1998 at the club, before moving to Manchester City where he became a star with 84 goals in a five-year stint.