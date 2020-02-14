Bermudian Wells opens account as Bristol City edge Derby

LONDON, England (CMC) — Bermudian striker Nahki Wells' first goal for his new club set up Bristol City's nail-biting 3-2 win over Derby County in an enthralling English Championship match on Wednesday night.

Wells' powerful header on his first start after two substitute appearances put City ahead against the run of play in the 38th minute to settle home nerves at Ashton Gate.

On-loan Leicester defender Filip Benkovic headed a second before the break and Famara Diedhiou volleyed in a third in the 58th minute before Derby, who had 67 per cent of the possession, rallied.

Wells, who was substituted in the 77th minute, was perfectly placed to head into the roof of the net when Niclas Eliasson's deep cross from the right was volleyed back across goal by Jay Dasilva.

It was goal number 16 of the season for 29-year-old Wells, who netted 15 times for Queens Park Rangers before parent club Burney recalled him from his second loan spell with the west London outfit and sold him to City for a reported £4 million (US$5.1 million) on a three-and-a-half-year deal on the penultimate day of the January transfer window.

Wayne Rooney-inspired Derby hit back with goals from Martyn Waghorn (61) and Chris Martin (82) to set up a tense finish as the visitors regained control, but City survived the late onslaught to claim all three points, although Diedhiou almost added a fourth goal when he hit the post in injury time.

City remain just outside the play-off spots after making it six wins in their last eight Championship matches as sixth-placed Preston won at Stoke, but Lee Johnson's team are only three points behind second-placed Leeds in a congested Championship table.