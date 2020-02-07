Bermudian winger Lewis hits brace in preseason defeat

MELBOURNE, Florida (CMC) – Bermudian winger Zeiko Lewis was delighted to score twice for Charleston Battery, even though his side lost 2-3 to Minnesota United in a preseason friendly at the Titan Soccer Complex here on Wednesday.

Lewis, 25, who netted in the fifth and 19th minutes, said: “I am happy to start preseason off on the right foot with two goals.

“I hope I can continue this throughout the rest of preseason and then into the season.”

The teams went into the break level at 2-2 before Minnesota grabbed a late winner.

Despite the defeat, Lewis, who is in his second season at the United Soccer League (USL) championship side, said there were positives to take away from his team's performance.

“The team put in a good shift. We only just started preseason, so competing with this team, who has been in preseason for a couple of weeks, is a sign of good things to come moving forward,” noted Lewis.

Defender Hassani Dotson and midfielders Thomas Chacon and Robin Lod scored the goals for Minnesota, who play in the Western Conference of Major League Soccer.

Battery, who were due to face Inter Miami yesterday, are away to Atlanta United 2 in their USL Championship season opener on March 8, before hosting the Philadelphia Union II in the first match at their new ground at Patriots Point on March 28.