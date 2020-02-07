Bermudian winger Lewis hits brace in preseason defeat
MELBOURNE, Florida (CMC) – Bermudian winger Zeiko Lewis was delighted to score twice for Charleston Battery, even though his side lost 2-3 to Minnesota United in a preseason friendly at the Titan Soccer Complex here on Wednesday.
Lewis, 25, who netted in the fifth and 19th minutes, said: “I am happy to start preseason off on the right foot with two goals.
“I hope I can continue this throughout the rest of preseason and then into the season.”
The teams went into the break level at 2-2 before Minnesota grabbed a late winner.
Despite the defeat, Lewis, who is in his second season at the United Soccer League (USL) championship side, said there were positives to take away from his team's performance.
“The team put in a good shift. We only just started preseason, so competing with this team, who has been in preseason for a couple of weeks, is a sign of good things to come moving forward,” noted Lewis.
Defender Hassani Dotson and midfielders Thomas Chacon and Robin Lod scored the goals for Minnesota, who play in the Western Conference of Major League Soccer.
Battery, who were due to face Inter Miami yesterday, are away to Atlanta United 2 in their USL Championship season opener on March 8, before hosting the Philadelphia Union II in the first match at their new ground at Patriots Point on March 28.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy