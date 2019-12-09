Bermudians Smith, Donawa, Jamaican Holness on target
LONDON, England (CMC) — Bermudian forwards Jonté Smith and Justin Donawa, as well as Donawa's Jamaican teammate Omar Holness, were all on target as their English clubs recorded emphatic victories on Saturday.
Smith, 25, set fourth-placed Cheltenham Town on their way to a 3-0 away win against Mansfield Town in a League Two match, rising unchallenged to head home from a fine Jake Doyle-Hayes cross to record his first Football League goal for the Gloucestershire club.
Will Boyle added a second on 52 minutes before Alex Addai rounded out the scoring with a third in the 86th minute.
“I thought it was the complete away performance, to be honest,” said Cheltenham Manager Michael Duff.
Donawa, 23, netted for the sixth time in his debut season for National League North club Darlington, who play in the sixth tier of English football, scoring the second goal in a 2-0 home win over third-placed Chester.
Donawa scored in first-half injury time after 25-year-old midfielder Holness gave Darlington, now up to 12th in the table, a 28th-minute lead, coolly lobbing goalkeeper Russ Griffiths after latching onto a ball over the top.
Holness, who joined the club on his 25th birthday in March, also scored in a 2-2 draw against League Two side Walsall in the first round of the FA Cup last month.
In League Two on Saturday, Kyle Knoyle scored in the 18th minute as Cambridge United beat Plymouth Argyle 1-0 to record their first win in seven matches, rightback Knoyle taking Bermudian midfielder Reggie Lambe's pass and running beyond a defender before burying a fine finish into the far corner.
