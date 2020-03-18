BGLC issues warning to gaming establishments

The regulatory arm of betting and gaming in Jamaica, the Betting, Gaming & Lotteries Commission (BGLC), in a release last evening, gave a terse warning to all operators of gaming establishments who open their businesses after today.

The BGLC in its communication stated that based on the directive of the prime minister on Monday, the following establishments must be closed effective today.

These establishments include gaming lounges, Off Track Betting Parlours, and lottery agents that are situated within a bar and/or host gaming machines on the premises.

According to the BGLC, the directive of the prime minister has been promulgated in law and consequences for breaches are fines of up to $1 million and up to 12 months' imprisonment.