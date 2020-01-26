Big clashes in Sandals St Mary 35 Overs cricket

The inaugural Sandals St Mary/Jeff McKitty 35 Overs Super League Competition continues today with three competitive matches across the parish.

The competition — sponsored by Sandals Resorts, Costley Construction, Total Tools, Parkway Pharmacy, Braham's Texaco service stations and Chase Funds — will see favourites Boscobel tackle newcomers Clark's Castle at Boscobel Oval; Mango Valley up against highly touted Jack's River at Mango Valley and SDC T20 champs Gayle meet Wilderness at Day's Mountain. All matches begin at 10 am.

Zone A comprises Boscobel, Gayle, Highgate, Wilderness and newcomer Clark's Castle, while in Zone B are Port Maria, Day's Mountain, Jack's River and Mango Valley. The top 2 teams will advance to the semi-finals of the Super League.

At Day's Mountain, SDC Champs Gayle will be looking to stop Wilderness who are making a return to local parish cricket. With a crack line-up of Anthony Walters, Sheldon Pryce, Brian Robinson. Mikail Downer and national Under-17 star Oshaun Ennis, who is coming off a Headley Cup century and 8-25 spell, Gayle will start favourites. Wilderness will be hoping the hard-hitting Keddar Brown and Howayne Hoilett find their best form.

At Boscobel the home team, champions of the last three T20 competitions in the parish and favourites to lift the Super League crown, will be relying on the batting prowess of skipper and parish representative Orlando Lyons, Jamaica Under-17 fast bowler Andel Gordon, Robert Weir and Herman Henry, against a Clark's Castle side which will be relying on Alwyn Munore , Dennis Morrison and Lynval Thompson.

Over at Mango Valley, Jack's River with a powerful team led by Robert Bailey, Sashane Anderson, and Lesmond lewis are slight favourites over the home team.

St Mary Cricket Association first Vice-President Junior Mattison is excited about the competition, as he thinks the longer format will allow local batsmen and bowlers greater room for development.

“We are expecting some good matches on Sunday,” Mattison noted.

The St Mary cricket VP was also full of praise for the sponsors who have come on board to make the competition a reality. “We want to make this a competition our sponsors will be proud of,” he said.