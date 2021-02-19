Big moves for Cornwall, Da Silva in ICC charts

LONDON, England (CMC) — Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall has broken into the top 50 in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test bowling rankings for the first time, following his nine-wicket haul in the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka last weekend.

In the most recent rankings released Wednesday, the 28-year-old jumped 16 spots to 49th, joining fast bowlers Jason Holder (11th), Kemar Roach (15th), Shannon Gabriel (19th) and off-spinner Roston Chase (37th) in the top 50.

Cornwall, with only five Tests to his name, was the Caribbean side's leading bowler in the two-Test series, finishing with 14 wickets at an average of 26.

It was his four-wicket haul in the second innings last Sunday which turned the game in West Indies' favour and handed them a thrilling 17-run victory on the penultimate day.

Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican, with whom Cornwall formed a formidable partnership in the series, also enjoyed upward movement in the rankings to 59th after gaining three places.

The 28-year-old finished the series with 10 wickets at 28 runs apiece, and played a key role in the Dhaka result with three wickets in the second innings — the last of which brought West Indies victory.

In the batting charts, Man-of-the-Series Nkrumah Bonner rose six spots to 63rd, following another outstanding Test where he notched scores of 90 and 38.

Bonner, 32, made his debut in the Chattogram first Test where he managed 86 in the historic run chase that earned West Indies a three-wicket win.

His form in Dhaka meant he ended the series with 231 runs at an average of 57.

He was joined by rookie wicketkeeper-batsman, Joshua Da Silva, who moved into the top 100 by leaping 33 places, following an outstanding performance in the second Test when he top-scored with 92 in the first innings.

Da Silva, 22, who has played only three Tests, is now 78th.

New Zealander Kane Williamson continues to lead the batting charts, while Australian speedster Pat Cummins tops the bowling.