Big runs needed for consistent Windies success, says Rainford-Brent

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Former England Women's international Ebony Rainford-Brent said West Indies is on the rise, but their deficiency in posting big totals consistently remains the missing link to long-term success.

Rainford-Brent, the first black woman to play for England Women and now a respected radio and television commentator on the sport, said the Windies team appeared to be heading in the right direction, but it was very important for the batsmen to show more durability.

“The bowlers are more than capable, but the biggest challenge for West Indies is the weight of runs,” she said in the latest episode of the Anything Cricket–Let's Talk webcast.

“[The Windies] have talented batsmen, but the concentration to bat for long periods is the thing. The coach, Phil Simmons, is brilliant, and I think he can make a real difference. I think they have a really high-quality team.”

She added: “Jason Holder is an outstanding leader that can make a huge difference from a Test perspective. But if (the Windies) can get a few batsmen that could just grind it out and (they) can get to that 300 or 350 total regularly, [they] are in the game.

“[The Windies] have got the bowlers I believe. Consistency of runs — and (they) can be in the game.”

Rainford-Brent made her assessment after watching the Windies closely during the previous England Tour of the Caribbean last year and on their Tour of England this past June.

The Windies won the Wisden Trophy, symbol of Test supremacy between the two sides, 2-1 on England's previous Tour of the Caribbean, drew a One-day International series 2-2 before losing all three matches in a Twenty20 International series.

In the return Test series to England, the Windies lost the last two matches of a three-Test series, after clinching the opener by four wickets.

“I think West Indians are harsh on the Windies players, that's just my opinion,” she said. “I have seen some real progress that I hope the West Indian community supports.

“I am seeing a real improvement from the culture of the team, the discipline of the team, and the performances are starting to go up.

“I think it is a team with real talent, real experience and making strides, but consistency of runs is the thing for me.”

The Windies are currently in New Zealand, where they are preparing for a bilateral series against the Black Caps comprising three T20Is and two Tests.