Bigdaddykool gets the vote in Prime Minister's Stakes

Despite his poor effort on last, Bigdaddykool should be in good nick to brush aside rivals in the 56th running of the $1.3-million Prime Minister's Stakes feature at Caymanas Park today.

The Anthony Nunes-trained gelding was expected to challenge She's A Maneater in a Graded Stakes event over 7 1/2 furlongs (1,500m) on July 20, but he never showed up and came home in fourth place, nine lengths adrift.

Bigdaddykool gets the right journey on this occasion going two turns at 10 furlongs (2,000m) and he should now bounce back to winning ways. Based on the distance, his talent, and a field as cheap as this, Bigdaddykool looks a five-star banker.

Bigdaddykool's main focus here is to accumulate earnings for a possible start in the ultra-rich Diamond Mile to be run on November 9 and of course, preparation for the upcoming Superstakes, scheduled for October 5.

The Prime Minister's Stakes, a Graded Stakes event for three-year-olds and upward, is the seventh event on the 10-race card with a post time of 4:10 pm. First post is at 12:35 pm.

Of the others in the six-horse field, stable companion Houdini's Magic looks more than likely the main danger to Bigdaddykool. Houdini's Magic finished third, seven lengths behind She's A Maneater in that same race on July 20, but now going two turns, which is more to the liking of Bigdaddykool. Houdini's Magic should fall short of the target, though he should give it his all.

The hard-knocking Superluminal should also run a good race and go home earning here. Superluminal comes into this race after a fighting win in the Owen Silvera Memorial Cup over one mile (1,600m) on July 27. He won by 1 ¼ lengths ahead of Uncle Frank and Saratoga Sight in a time of 1:39.4 minutes. He steps up from Open Allowance company to Graded Stakes, which makes it more difficult for him to win, but without doubt he is going to give of his best, as is always the case.

Dontae, Fayrouz, and Bruce Wayne make up the rest of the field.

Also on tap is the Nutramix-sponsored $1.1 million Front Runner Dash — a maiden special weight event for native-bred two-year-olds going five furlongs (1,000m) on the round course. Seven runners have entered with Tomohawk, from the stables of Wayne DaCosta, being the leading contender.

Another animal expected to generate some attention is the return of last year's champion two-year-old Run Thatcher Run, also from DaCosta's barn.

Run Thatcher Run from the celebrated Ahwhofah line makes his return to competitive racing after nearly four months, mainly due to injuries. He takes on 11 rivals in an Overnight Allowance event over 1000m round. Run Thatcher Run has not raced since his seventh-place finish in the 2000 Guineas on April 14.

He came into the 2000 Guineas unbeaten in four career starts and looked set to give another capital effort in the season's first Classic but after hitting the top of the straight, Run Thatcher Run gave up his gallop and finished down the track in the 1,600m event. Run Thatcher Run has been working well for his re-entry and having won at this level before, he could resume his winning ways. He has the class and talent to win, even as he meets the best sprinters at this level.