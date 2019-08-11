Bigdaddykool easily takes PM Stakes

As expected, the island's premier stayer Bigdaddykool easily brushed aside rivals to win the 56th running of the $1.3-million Prime Minister's Stakes feature over 10 furlongs (2,000m) at Caymanas Park, yesterday.

Bigdaddykool recovered well from a mishap at the starting gates to defeat rivals by 6 lengths in a time of 2:08.2 for the Graded Stakes event for three-year-olds and upwards.

Ridden by apprentice Reyan Lewis, Bigdaddykool wasn't the best to leave the starting gates, but was held neatly alongside the inside rails as stable companion Houdini's Magic (Shane Ellis) led the small field past the stands for the first time and into the clubhouse turn.

Entering the main track and making their way down the backstretch, Bigdaddykool was still among the backmarkers, as Houdini's Magic continued to set the splits ahead of Superluminal (Omar Walker).

Bigdadykool was let loose navigating the half-mile (800m), the same time when Superluminal took on a ridden Houdini's Magic for the lead. As soon as Superluminal emerged as the leader approaching the final bend, Bigdaddykool surrounded rivals and went on for the win.

Superluminal finished well for second, with Dontae getting third.

Bigdaddykool, a six-year-old bay gelding by Sorrentino - Beware Baby, was bred by Ham Stables Limited and is trained by Anthony Nunes.

It was the second win on the 10-race card for Lewis, as he also won aboard Princess Brianna in the eighth race for owner/trainer Joseph Thomas at 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

Also completing a double were owner and trainer Philip Feanny. The duo teamed up with Graydon (Shane Ellis) to win the fourth race over 9 furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) and God of Love (Oneil Mullings) in the ninth race over 5 furlongs on the round course.

Tomohawk, full-brother to Drummer Boy, was an 8-length winner in the Nutramix-sponsored $1.1-million Front Runner Dash supporting feature event over 5 furlongs (1,000m) round.

Trained by Wayne DaCosta and ridden by Omar Walker, Tomohawk ( Natural Selection – Preach Preacher) won ahead of Powerman (Shane Ellis) and Crafty Zella Zeen (Anthony Thomas) in a time of 1:02.2.

— Ruddy Allen