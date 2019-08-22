Binnie storms to record-breaking 9th Caribbean squash title

Jamaican and Caribbean number one Chris Binnie blew through the field to win his record-breaking ninth Caribbean Area Squash Association's (CASA) Senior Championship without dropping a game.

The defending champion squared off with long-time regional rival Cameron Stafford of the Cayman Islands, who was looking for revenge having lost in the finals to the Jamaican on several previous occasions. However, the Caymanian failed to exact vengeance, suffering an 11-8, 11-2, 11-5 defeat under Binnie's superior firepower.

With the win, the Jamaican continues to distance himself from his regional peers, having not lost a match at the prestigious championships for the last eight years.

“Winning the Caribbean Championships this year is particularly sweet for me because I was sidelined with an injury earlier this summer, so there were doubts that I would be able to defend my title, but thankfully I am fit and healthy and I was able to get the job done.”

Putting Binnie's victory into perspective, Senior national team manager Douglas Beckford said, “In the final Chris was tested briefly by Cameron in the first game but once he asserted himself he won the next two games easily. He has lifted his game above the standard of most players in the region and that is why he has been able to do what no other player in the entire Caribbean has ever done.”

There was more good news for Team Jamaica as former national champion Dane Schwier won the consolation category of the men's competition, beating Barbadian Zaki Williams 11-5, 11-7, 2-11, 2-11, 11-7.

The 2019 Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) Senior Championships is currently underway in Georgetown, Guyana. The players are now contesting the team competition where Jamaica are among the favourites to take the men's title. That segment of the tournament got underway yesterday and is scheduled to wrap up on Saturday. The Jamaican team's major sponsor for the championships is JN General Insurance.