Bittersweet feeling

The Jamaica's five-member female team went to the second edition of the Union Americana de Natacion (UANA) Swimming Cup in February brimming with confidence for the rest of the 2020 season.

But the global spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has since crippled the sporting world, leaving Zaneta Alvaranga, Gabrianna Banks, Brooke Hopkins, Christanya Shirley, and Kokolo Foster relishing the memories of the three-day competition in Lima, Peru.

The Malta-sponsored Jamaican team copped two gold and one silver medal, which placed them in 11th position on the standings.

A total of 450 swimmers from 25 countries took part at the biannual event.

While the five young swimmers appreciate that they were the fortunate few to have flown the country's flag in a competitive arena in the South American nation — making them the envy among their peers — the drawback for them is that uncertainty now surrounds when their itch to get back in the pool will be relieved.

Alvaranga, 15, who accounted for one gold and a silver medal, as well as a meet record at the event, is pleased that she was able to get a feel of competitive action before the vicious disease that has infected over 2.9 million people, killing more than 200,000 across the globe.

“I'm actually very happy that I was able to participate at the UANA Swimming Cup, especially now that other local and international competitions that we were looking forward to are cancelled,” said Alvaranga, who represented Jamaica at other international sporting events before.

“I think that the exposure to a new country and to represent Jamaica again was very good and I took a lot away from each of my events, whether it was a good race, bad race, record, or medal performance. So it was a good experience,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

“So my main aim now in this time of uncertainty is just to focus on the mental aspects of my sport, and hope that our wait on the glorious return to the pool will come in the near future,” she added.

Fourteen-year-old Hopkins, who did not achieve personal best times or medal in her respective events, also took heart from the experience, which she believes will prove beneficial in the long run.

“It was a great experience and I had a wonderful time representing Jamaica. I was fortunate to attend an international meet, and to be able to represent my country before the COVID pandemic.

“It's hard to cope with not being in the pool full-time, but I'm making the most of my dry land training and this pandemic has taught me to appreciate time spent in the pool. Therefore, when I get back I expect greater times and things to happen in my favourite events,” she noted.

For 12-year-old Shirley, who copped the other gold in a championship record, the UANA Cup achievement was among her many ambitions for the 2020 season.

She believes the restrictions brought about by the current health crisis have thwarted her attempts at further progress.

“I feel happy that I was a part of the team that went to the UANA Swimming Cup because I had a plan from August 2019 to participate at three international competitions and I have accomplished one of those goals,” she said.

“But it's somewhat a bittersweet feeling because I got to experience and enjoy an international meet and to see where my training was at in February, so I know what I needed to improve on, but I am now unable to really do that because of the virus,” Shirley reasoned.

“I am trying my best to cope with it because I'm doing work at home, but it doesn't compare to the work I would have gotten in the pool. So I'm doing both mental and physical work until the pandemic ends so I can get back in shape,” she said.

Banks, who is based in the United States, voiced similar sentiments.

“Being able to participate in an international competition at the start of the year was significant because I most likely will not have that opportunity for the rest of 2020. It has been very difficult for me to cope since then, as I have not been able to train as hard as I would like, but I am looking forward to when this pandemic ceases so I can work out twice as hard to make up for lost time,” the 16-year-old shared.