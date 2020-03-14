Double trouble! - Blackwood, Campbell hundreds crush Hurricanes
NORTH SOUND, Antigua (CMC) — Enigmatic Jermaine Blackwood was on the verge of a maiden career double-hundred following a majestic career-best unbeaten century, as Jamaica Scorpions set aside several recent worrying batting failures to dominate Leeward Islands Hurricanes on the second day here, yesterday.
The attacking right-hander smashed 196 not out as Scorpions, resuming the day on 47 for one, piled up 413 for four in reply to the hosts' 260 at Vivian Richards cricket ground.
With his imperious knock, Blackwood overshadowed Captain John Campbell who hit an unbeaten 105 to record his fifth first class hundred and second of the season.
Together, they put on 197 for the fifth wicket — a record against Leewards — as Scorpions lost just three wickets in carving out an important 153-run lead heading into today's third day of the eighth-round contest.
Hurricanes were placed under early pressure when Blackwood, resuming on 17, and Nkrumah Bonner, on two, put on 126 for the second wicket to deny them any success in the first session.
Blackwood was the dominant partner and was unbeaten on 52 at lunch with Scorpions on 120 for one, still 140 runs behind their target.
Bonner, not out on 31 at the break, struck 48 off 117 balls in just over 2 ½ hours, with four boundaries, before falling in the seventh over following the resumption — run out at the non-striker's end in a horrible mix-up with Blackwood over a third run.
When left-hander Paul Palmer lasted five balls before falling lbw to fast bowler Alzarri Joseph in the next over without scoring, suddenly Scorpions had lost two wickets with no runs added in the space of nine deliveries.
However, Blackwood found an ally in Andre McCarthy (27) to put on exactly 50 for the fourth wicket, and then combined with Campbell in a thrilling fifth-wicket stand to ensure Scorpions stamped their authority on the final session.
Blackwood reached his hundred in style in the fifth over, before tea, when he punched seamer Jeremiah Louis to the straight boundary to move to 97 and then cut him to the ropes behind square.
Overall, Blackwood struck 27 fours and two sixes in an innings so far spanning 274 balls and 6 ¾ hours, to mark his fifth first class hundred and first of the season.
Blackwood, who had already hit six half-centuries in the campaign, moved his tally of runs to 716.
Campbell, meanwhile, who had retired hurt the previous evening on 22, has faced 155 deliveries in 3 ½ hours and counted half-dozen fours and three sixes.
Unbeaten on 32 at tea with Scorpions on 247 for four, Campbell reached triple figures in the last over of the day when he cleared the ropes at long-off with off-spinner Terrance Warde.
