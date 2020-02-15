Blackwood falls short but Scorpions crawl ahead

FLORENCE HALL, Trelawny — Jamaica Scorpions batsman Jermaine Blackwood narrowly missed a century yesterday, but his impressive knock kept the hosts in control of the regional four-day match against Leeward Islands Hurricanes.

At the close of the second day of the fifth-round contest at the Trelawny Multi-purpose Stadium, the Scorpions were 260-6, a lead of 33 runs with four wickets remaining.

Wicketkeeper/batsman Denis Smith and Derval Green are the not-out batsmen, on 36 and eight, respectively.

Scores: Hurricanes 227 (99.4 overs); Scorpions 260-6 (78 overs).

The 28-year-old Blackwood, guilty of dodgy shot selection on occasions in the past, was near immaculate in compiling 98 yesterday on a good batting pitch.

In sunny and windy conditions, the West Indies Test off spinner Rahkeem Cornwall was the Hurricanes' best bowler with 3-72.

Early yesterday, the Hurricanes were dismissed for 227 after resuming from their overnight score of 215-9.

Number seven batsman Terance Warde top-scored with 65 not out.

The Hurricanes had started the day eyeing the possibility of a 250-plus score, but were only able to add a further 12 runs before the innings was ended.

The Scorpions' left-arm finger spinner Patrick Harty, who bowled with skill and control on Thursday's opening day, ended with career-best figures of 4-43.

Warde and Sheno Berridge, who scored one from 36 balls, extended their last-wicket partnership to 25 runs. But pace bowler Nicholson Gordon went into the attack to end the Berridge resistance, the number 11 batsman edging a catch through to wicketkeeper Denis Smith.

Warde, who was on 53 overnight, displayed admirable technique and composure while striking eight fours during his 174-ball knock.

Gordon supported Harty with 2-54.

The Scorpions think tank pushed natural opening batsman Oraine Williams down the order and chose Guyanese-born left-hander Assad Fudadin as the partner for West Indies Test opener John Campbell.

However, Fudadin, who has endured a wretched start to the season, slashed at a wide, innocuous delivery from seamer Berridge and was snapped up by Amir Jangoo at deep backward point for two.

At the other end, the Scorpions skipper Campbell unleashed a series of crisp shots in his 24-ball 35.

But he gave his hand away when he was lured from his crease by a Cornwall delivery that drifted down the leg side to be stumped by wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton.

Blackwood and left-hander Palmer comfortably compiled a 52-run partnership for the third wicket to carry the Scorpions past 100.

But the physically imposing Cornwall trapped Palmer (21) leg before wicket and later accounted for Nkrumah Bonner (14) via a similar route to leave the Scorpions 144-4.

Blackwood played a number of crunching drives during his mature innings. But he was left two runs short of his first century of the season when a well-concealed slower ball from Berridge beat his defence to trap him lbw. Blackwood hit 11 fours from 155 balls.

Williams played well for 30 before he nicked a delivery from left-arm pacer Colin Archibald for Hamilton to do the honours behind the stumps.

At 227-6, the Hurricanes might have felt they had a chance of doing further damage, but Smith and Green were assured and methodical in bringing the Scorpions safely to the close.