Blackwood fifty unable to stop Windies rot in second NZ Test

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (CMC) — In-form Jermaine Blackwood stroked a typically fearless half-century, but yet another West Indies batting collapse left the beleaguered Caribbean side already facing an uphill battle to save the second Test at the Basin Reserve here yesterday.

Replying to New Zealand's imposing 460 all out, West Indies crumbled to 124 for eight at the close of day two, still 336 runs behind and needing a further 137 runs to avoid the follow on.

Blackwood's 69 was the only bright spark in an innings wrecked by gangling rookie speedster Kyle Jamieson who finished with five for 34 — his second five-wicket haul in his fourth Test.

Veteran seamer Tim Southee claimed three for 29, providing the early breakthroughs which rocked the Windies after they failed to navigate a difficult 1-½ hour period before tea.

Henry Nicholls had earlier lashed a career-best 174 as New Zealand, resuming from their overnight 294 for six, dominated West Indies to post another daunting total before being dismissed about 20 minutes after lunch.

The left-hander, unbeaten on 117 at the start, faced 280 deliveries in just over seven hours, striking 21 fours and one six to eclipse his previous best of 162 two years ago against Sri Lanka in Christchurch.

He extended his overnight seventh wicket stand with Jamieson (20) to exactly 50 and when fast bowler Alzarri Joseph (3-109) produced two quick strikes during the first session, combined with Neil Wagner in a 95-run, ninth wicket stand to deflate West Indies.

Wagner was irrepressible for his part, belting eight fours and fours sixes in an entertaining 42-ball unbeaten 66 which energised the back end of the Black Caps innings.

West Indies had only themselves to blame, however, as they let off Wagner twice. Chemar Holder dropped him on 20 at fine leg off fast bowler Shannon Gabriel and Roston Chase then let him off in the same position on 21, off the first ball of the next over from Joseph.

The chances were two of three that went abegging in the first session, John Campbell putting down Jamieson on 15 at slip off seamer Jason Holder approaching the first hour of play.

Jamieson, on one at the start, eventually perished to the third ball of the drinks break, taken at second slip by Jason Holder off Joseph who then removed Southee four overs later, playing on for 11.

But any hopes Windies had of running through the tail were then scuppered as Wagner joined Nicholls to take the hosts to lunch on 422 for eight.

Unbeaten on 48 at the break, Wagner completed his maiden Test half-century in his 50th Test in the second over afterwards before losing Nicholls and Trent Boult (6) in quick succession to off-spinner Chase (2-54).

West Indies endured another nightmare start, losing Kraigg Brathwaite in the third over without a run on the board, edging Southee to Ross Taylor at first slip.

Campbell, who made 14, tried to revive the innings with Darren Bravo (7), but the stand had produced only 22 runs when left-handed Bravo inadvertently dragged a half-hearted drive back to Southee.

Jamieson then left the innings in strife when he removed both Campbell and Chase with successive deliveries in his first over as West Indies slumped to 29 for four — Campbell edging to stand-in captain Tom Latham at second slip and Chase yorked first ball.

Blackwood survived a review for lbw off the hat-trick delivery to reach tea on 12 before dominating a 68-run, fifth wicket stand with Shamarh Brooks (14).

Dropped on 30 when he drove a difficult return catch to Jamieson, Blackwood reached his 13th Test half-century in the third over after the final drinks break, with consecutive boundaries off left-armer Boult.

He lost Brooks when the right-hander shouldered arms to Jamieson and was bowled, ending a vigil which lasted 92 balls and a shade over 2-¼ hours.

And Blackwood was eyeing up his second consecutive hundred when he perished to a catch at second slip off Southee, in the first over of a new spell.

His dismissal led to another slump as Jason Holder (9) and Joseph (0) fell to Jamieson in one over as West Indies lost four wickets for 20 runs in the space of 49 deliveries.

Scoreboard

NEW ZEALAND 1st Innings

(overnight 294 for six)

*T Latham Da Silva b C Holder 27

T Blundell b Gabriel 14

W Young c J Holder b Gabriel 43

R Taylor c wkp Da Silva b Gabriel 9

H Nicholls c Brathwaite b Chase 174

+BJ Watling b Joseph 30

D Mitchell lbw b C Holder 42

K Jamieson c Holder b Joseph 20

T Southee b Joseph 11

N Wagner not out 66

T Boult c Brooks b Chase 6

Extras (b2, lb7, w9) 18

TOTAL (all out, 114 overs) 460

Fall of wickets: 1-31 (Blundell), 2-63 (Latham),

3-78 (Taylor), 4-148 (Young), 5-203 (Watling),

6-286 (Mitchell), 7-336 (Jamieson), 8-359

(Southee), 9-454 (Nicholls), 10-460 (Boult)

Bowling: Gabriel 26-7-93-3, J Holder 27-6-85-

0, Joseph 22-2-109-3, C Holder 26-1-110-2,

Chase 13-1-54-2.

WEST INDIES 1st Innings

K Brathwaite c Taylor b Southee 0

J Campbell c Latham b Jamieson 14

D Bravo c & b Southee 7

S Brooks b Jamieson 14

R Chase b Jamieson 0

J Blackwood c Latham b Southee 69

*J Holder c Boult b Jamieson 9

+J Da Silva not out 2

A Joseph c wkp Watling b Jamieson 0

C Holder not out 5

Extras (lb3, w1) 4

TOTAL (8 wkts, 52 overs) 124

To bat: S Gabriel

Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Brathwaite), 2-22 (Bravo),

3-29 (Campbell), 4-29 (Chase), 5-97 (Brooks),

6-111 (Blackwood), 7-117 (Holder), 8-117

(Joseph)

Bowling: Southee 16-6-29-3, Boult 12-4-32-0,

Wagner 11-5-26-0, Jamieson 13-4-34-5

Position: West Indies trail by 336 runs with

two first innings intact.

Toss: West Indies

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Chris Brown

TV Umpire: Wayne Knight.