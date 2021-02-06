Blackwood rues failing to convert another half-century to three figures

Despite a solid half-century knock that led a brief revival in the West Indies first-innings effort, Jamaican Jermaine Blackwood expressed disappointment that he wasn't able to push on to put his team in a much better position in their first Test against Bangladesh.

The in-form batsman, who picked up where he left off from last year, where he scored three half-centuries and a century in Test matches against England and New Zealand, struck a patient, 146-ball 68, before edging one from Mehidy Hasan down the leg side, and was caught by wicketkeeper Liton Das.

Though he shared in a crucial 99-run partnership with wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva (42), to rescue the innings from 154-5, Blackwood was annoyed by the manner in which he got out, as it betrayed his goal to convert more of his half-century knocks into centuries.

“It is very frustrating, because I told myself that I really want to convert more of these half- centuries into centuries, so I was very disappointed with the way I got out. I know I hit the ball and Jimbo [Rahkeem Cornwall] was telling me to probably take it [the review], but I know I hit the ball,” Blackwood said of his dismissal.

“When we played a practice game I didn't score any runs, so for me, I know I am not too good in practice games, but once the official game starts, I am 100 per cent ready, and I am stepping in the right direction, but I guess the next innings, I just have to hold my head down and try to push on even further,” he added after yesterday's third day.

With the pitches in the South Asian country being low and slow, Blackwood, who is vice-captain, said mental focus was a key component in adjusting to the conditions, and it resulted in his partnership with Da Silva.

“The pitches in England and New Zealand are pretty similar, the ball was bouncing around and there wasn't too much spin, but here in Bangladesh, the ball is spinning a lot and keeping low. So the adjustment was to play on the front foot as much as possible and as late as possible.

“So I was just telling Josh to let us keep it simple, and play one ball at a time and stay positive as well. Once they bowl a bad delivery we capitalise, and when they bowl good deliveries we go on the defensive and just to be aggressive in defending and leaving alone, and I think it was a decent partnership,” he shared.

Following their dismissals, West Indies lost their remaining wickets cheaply, ending their first innings at 259, resulting in Bangladesh taking a first-innings lead of 171.

However, Cornwall struck twice with the new ball, and seamer Shannon Gabriel, once, in yesterday's final session, to have the hosts at 47-3 in their second innings, an overall lead of 218, heading into today's fourth day of action in Chattogram.

Blackwood, 29, is hopeful both bowlers can start today in the same vein, as their early exploits have given the West Indies renewed hope of picking up the remaining Bangladesh wickets cheaply, which would put the regional side in a stronger position for their second innings.

“It was great bowling, and I have to commend the big guys, especially Shannon, when he runs in you can see that he puts his heart and soul into his deliveries on this flat surface. He is bowling pretty quick and aggressive, and as you can see, he is getting the rewards. I think Jimbo bowled brilliantly as well, he had the batsmen playing, and I think if they can keep that up tomorrow [today], they are going to get some more wickets,” the Westmoreland native opined.

Still, Blackwood said they will continue to take things in strides.

“Well, we have to take it hour by hour and session by session, and once it comes down to that [winning], I think the guys are very much up to the task to bring it home.

“I know Kraigg [Brathwaite] is hungry for runs; John Campbell, [Nkrumah] Bonner, [Kyle] Mayers and [Shayne] Moseley want to bat and get some runs under their belts as well, so once the opportunity presents itself to win, we will certainly go for it, if it is there for the taking,” he ended.