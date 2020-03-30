Blackwood set to curb aggressive approach

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Jermaine Blackwood says the region can expect a new and improved player when he eventually returns to international cricket.

Known primarily as a dasher for his aggressive, quick-fire approach to batting, the Jamaican right-hander said he plans to curb that natural attacking instinct so he can play longer innings for West Indies in the future.

“I know that I can bat for long but sometimes I just get ahead of myself and try to play a lot of shots but, as you can see, I've kind of curbed my game a little bit more in terms of shot selection,” Blackwood said.

“But from the time I was young I used to bat a lot of balls, so I have to just go back to those roots now. Currently, I think I'm on track because I'm batting a lot of balls [again] and that is really a plus for me.”

The 28-year-old was axed from the Test side in 2017 after managing just 15 runs in three innings, but it was more the manner of his dismissals which became a frustrating feature of his batting.

Memorably in the Lord's third Test on the tour of 2017, two rash shots early in his innings caused his downfall for single-digit scores as West Indies crashed to a nine-wicket defeat inside three days in the decisive match of the series.

Blackwood, however, signalled a turnaround in form and attitude during the just-concluded first class season, finishing as the leading run-scorer with 768 runs at an average of 51.

More importantly, his career-best 248 against Leeward Islands Hurricanes highlighted his ability to spend long periods at the crease, and he said he hoped to incorporate this approach as a new facet of his game.

“I'm fit mentally; I'm in a good place. I've worked very hard — once you bat for eight hours you know you have to be fit,” he explained.

“I guess right now the place that I am in terms of my cricket, I think I am in a very good place. That innings [248] showed a lot of character…”

Blackwood praised fellow Jamaican and West Indies star, Andre Russell, for helping in his transformation.

“Me and Andre come from a long way — from the time I was small. From when Andre started playing for Jamaica we were friends and…he's been a big influence in my life,” he noted.

“Like in terms of how I'm playing my cricket now, he's a big influence, and I actually put in a lot of work at his house.”