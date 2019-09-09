Blake gives Boyz high marks against Antigua/Barbuda

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — Andre Blake is always in a good position to see it all.

In goal, he does not only have the backs of his other 10 teammates chasing the ball ahead of him, but he has a vantage point to the action.

From where he stands, he can tell if it's going totally wrong, or totally right.

On Friday night at Montego Bay Sports Complex, the Reggae Boyz goalkeeper and captain floats the view that his team's emphatic 6-0 win over Antigua and Barbuda in their Group C match of the Concacaf Nations League B was, for the most part, a rendition of class.

“I think it was a very professional performance from the guys… because playing against teams like Antigua can be tricky because they see us as their Mexico and their USA and come ramped up, so if we are not careful we can get caught.

“They tend to get physical on our key guys too, but I think the guys did a great job in moving the ball around and putting away our chances,” said the Philadelphia Union first-choice custodian.

On the scoresheet were five players, three of whom were scoring for the first time in a Jamaica shirt.

Of them all, Fulham's Bobby Reid was scoring on his debut, while Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey and Partizani Tirana's Brian Brown shook the proverbial monkey off their backs.

Completing the rout were Charleroi SC's Shamar Nicholson with a brace and Phoenix Rising Peter-Lee Vassell, like Brown, on target coming off the bench.

“I am happy for those players, and as you see, we have a very good group moving in the right direction, and I think everybody has started to understand what we are trying to achieve and what this is all about, and everybody has started to recognise that we are a very good group.

“I am happy for the guys, especially Leon, who finally got that first goal, and now he can be free… you know that sometimes it can be hard trying to get that first one to go in, so I am glad he got the first one and now he can focus on playing his game. I am happy for Bobby and Brian as well who did a great job coming off the bench,” said Blake, in salute of his teammates.

The captain thinks the team has turned the corner in focus and appreciation of the mission.

“It's all about the big picture, and I think the guys have started to recognise that scope and you can see it that everyone is committed and motivated and now they are believing that this team can achieve.

“This Nations League is crucial even for the qualification for the next Gold Cup, and it's crucial for us to maintain a top-six in the Concacaf rankings to go through to the hexagonal of the World Cup qualifiers, so this tournament is very important and everybody gets it,” said 28-year-old Blake.

The outstanding Jamaica goalkeeper says the team has collectively turned its focus on today's match against hosts Guyana.

“We are going to go and play our game; we are not sure what the condition of the pitch is like, but we are professional players and we have to learn to adjust.

“But we intend to go out there and play our game and the most important thing is to get the result, and we can do that if we put in another professional performance.

“Yes, it is going to be a tricky game as it was a quick turnover from our last game, plus we had a long travel day on Saturday, but still we are not looking for excuses, we still have to go out there and execute,” Blake concluded.

—Sean Williams